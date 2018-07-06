Aviation giant Airbus doubles down on Brexit warning to UK

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2015 file photo, Airbus Group CEO Tom Enders speaks to journalists during the Airbus Group press conference on the 2014 annual results in Munich, southern Germany. Aviation giant Airbus on Friday, July 6, 2018 underscored its threat to leave Britain if the country exits the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations, flatly declaring that the company is already taking steps to mitigate a worst-case scenario. Enders was candid about his frustration with the government's lack of progress in talks with the EU. Kerstin Joensson, File AP Photo