Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month from the force of the "Typhoon Twister" that featured a five-story drop and a "45-foot zero gravity wave wall." (KSDK-TV via AP)