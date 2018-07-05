Sheriff reviews case where mother is accused of killing son

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone talks at news conference on Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Phoenix, about a 92-year-old woman accused of killing her 72-year-old son because he wanted to put her in an assisted living facility. Penzone has launched an internal investigation into whether his deputies properly handled previous calls to the Fountain Hills home where Anna Mae Blessing and her son, Thomas Blessing, lived. Raquel Dillion AP Photo