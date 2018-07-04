Scientists create hybrids in race to save rhino sub-species

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, keeper Zachariah Mutai attends to Fatu, one of only two female northern white rhinos left in the world, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. Scientist say they're several steps closer to perfecting a method for stopping the extinction of northern white rhinos. Writing in the journal Nature Communications, researchers said Wednesday, July 4 they’ve succeeded in creating embryos using frozen northern white rhino sperm and eggs from a southern white rhino. Sunday Alamba, file AP Photo