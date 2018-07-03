Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:
July 1
The Sun Herald on the state of roads in Mississippi:
This is a simple concept.
If Mississippi wants better roads, Mississippians will have to pay for the upgrade. And yet, here we are, several years into a road debate with little progress made on our roads and no long-range vision for how to pay for the upgrade nor how to maintain them so we don't have to repeat this process 30 years from now.
There is no denying that some of our roads and bridges are in sorry shape. And it does not matter if they are state roads and bridges, county roads and bridges or city roads and bridges, eventually they will either be repaired or closed. Dozens of bridges already have been shut down. And, taxpayers somehow, someway will pay.
Now, we have before us something of a windfall. A recent Supreme Court ruling means the state will see a boost in internet sales tax revenue.
Granted, the state has many needs. We believe our roads and bridges are the most pressing.
In the much-cited Reason annual highway assessment, Mississippi dropped from 10th to 11th place in the United States. That's not a big drop but it's a step in the wrong direction. And every day, the problem will get a little worse, a little more expensive to fix.
Internet sales could add up to $125 million to the state's budget over the next two fiscal years. Sports betting, which will begin later this year in Mississippi casinos, could raise the new revenue collected even higher.
All of it should go toward repairing and maintaining roads and bridges and it should be spent first on the roads and bridges that are in the worst shape — regardless of the governmental jurisdiction they're under.
Unfortunately, those millions will be far short of the amount needed.
Mississippi got so far down this road to nowhere by failing to make tough choices. The easy choice is to cut taxes, always popular with many voters, and assure them the problem will take care of itself next year. Next year, our leaders say, we'll have more money. Next year, they say, we'll have a long-term plan for the upkeep of the state's transportation system.
Next year, though, never seems to come.
So, we'll likely have a special session of the Legislature and, we hope, plug some holes in the road and bridge budgets across the state. It is unfortunately, the best we can hope for.
But we need more than a makeshift plan to fix a bare minimum of roads and to put off needed road-building. We need a plan to not only fix the roads and bridges that are the most in need of repair, we need leaders who will decide just how smooth our roads will be, how safe our bridges will be. And then determine how best to raise the money to get those roads smooth and keep them smooth.
It would be a sound investment and one that would pay dividends as new businesses and industries look for states with roads and bridges that will help them get their products to market. Roads and bridges their leaders wouldn't mind driving down.
Online: https://www.sunherald.com/
June 30
The Oxford Eagle on community journalism after the deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper:
"There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays — just a passion for telling stories from our community. We keep doing more with less. We find ways to cover high school sports, breaking news, tax hikes, school budgets & local entertainment. We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better. Please understand, we do all this to serve our community.
"We try to expose corruption. We fight to get access to public records & bring to light the inner workings of government despite major hurdles put in our way. The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be."
These words were tweeted by Capital Gazette editor Jimmy DeButts after five of his employees were gunned down in their Annapolis, Maryland newsroom.
There are no words for the tragedy of those murders, just as there have been no words for the other shootings that have taken place.
But this one is different for us. This one hits home as to what we aspire to do every day, not to mention the reality that a group of people not that different from us were killed for doing the same job.
When you decide to be a journalist - especially in community journalism - you sign up for long hours, miniscule weekends and working most holidays while your friends and family are at home or on the beach. You do this job knowing that you will receive far more angry phone calls and emails than not.
But you also do this job because you love it, and you can't imagine doing anything else. We, like most journalists, have a passion to tell the stories of our community and what makes it special, to be the watchdogs that tell you what you need to know about the place in which you live. And we will continue to do so, with passion and integrity.
Our hearts are broken for the staff of the Capital Gazette and the families and friends of the victims, but we also know that these were individuals who would not want us to shirk our responsibility and our passion for community journalism. These people lived their work, they took pride in their work and they died doing their work.
And, in the wake of unspeakable tragedy, their co-workers picked up the torch and kept running the race.
So will we. Because community journalism is more important than ever.
Online: https://www.oxfordeagle.com/
June 28
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on Mississippi being ranked above last in the nation for child well-being:
It's become an unfortunate reality that Mississippi has become accustomed to ranking last on a lot of national lists.
So when the annual Kids Count report pegged Mississippi as being 48th in the nation for child well-being, there was some cause for celebration. It is the first time in 25 years that the state hasn't been ranked 49th or 50th in the annual report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Mississippi finished ahead of Louisiana and New Mexico on this year's rankings, as reported by the Daily Journal's Michaela Gibson Morris.
The non-partisan national organization looks at 16 measures in four broad areas - economic well-being, 'education', health, and family and community. For this year's report, Mississippi showed improvement in 13 of the 16 measures.
One of Mississippi's most significant gains came in its high school graduation rate. The number of students not graduating high school on time fell from 25 percent in 2010-11 to 18 percent in 2015-16. The national average, which also improved, is 16 percent.
(...)
Economically, Mississippi saw improvement with fewer children living in poverty, more parents with secure employment, fewer families having high housing cost burden and fewer teens not in school or working.
Given Mississippi's perennial struggles, it is important to pause and take note of these gains. Obviously, it's also important to remember that the state can easily slide back to 50th next year. And being 48th is not a good long-term goal, either.
Mississippi still has a high percentage of vulnerable families. Roughly 45 percent of children live in single-parent households, compared to 35 percent nationally. The state has one of the highest child poverty rates in the country, with 30 percent - or 211,000 children.
Mississippi must make more investments in early childhood, including prenatal care, parenting resources and early education.
(...)
We commend all of those who have worked hard to lift Mississippi off the bottom. And we offer them encouragement for the hard work that lies ahead to reverse the longstanding impact of generational poverty.
We hope the latest rankings can provide data on successful strategies and momentum to propel Mississippi even higher in the future.
Online: http://www.djournal.com/
