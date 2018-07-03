For-profit art institute in S. Carolina halts enrollment

A for-profit art institute in South Carolina has stopped accepting new students.
The Charleston Post and Courier reports the halt comes as the Art Institute of Charleston struggles with online competition and declining enrollment. Pittsburg-based education company Dream Center Education Holdings LLC said Monday that it has been evaluating the viability of "certain campus-based programs relative to student needs and preferences." It says that evaluation led the company to stop accepting students at 30 schools, including three in North Carolina.
The company says current students should continue to attend class and prospective students will be directed to the company's online offerings or another campus. The company didn't answer the newspaper's question about whether the Charleston school, which is a branch of the Atlanta, Georgia, campus, will shut down eventually.
