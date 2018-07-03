Japan OKs ambitious nuke energy target, plutonium reuse plan

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2012, file photo, spent nuclear fuel rods are stored in a storage pool at the Rokkasho nuclear fuel reprocessing plant, run by Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. in Rokasho village in Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan. Japan on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, approved an energy plan that sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy use and allows the country's struggling spent fuel recycling program to continue in the coming decade despite setbacks after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and international concern. Koji Sasahara, FIle AP Photo