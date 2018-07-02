Will pricey rail bridge be just a gift for the sailboat set?

In this June 20, 2018 photo, Amtrak's Acela Express crosses the Norwalk River Railroad Bridge, also known as the Walk Bridge, in Norwalk, Conn. First built in 1896, it is one of the oldest movable bridges on the Northeast Corridor. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced with a new 240-foot vertical lift bridge beginning in late 2019. A citizens group is challenging the project in federal court raising concerns about the $1.1 billion price tag. Susan Haigh AP Photo