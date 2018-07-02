SoftBank invests in 'handy Japan' hotel technology service

From left, handy Japan CEO Hiro Katsuse, Tink Labs Founder and CEO Terence Kwok and Softbank President and CEO Ken Miyauchi pose for a photo during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, July 2, 2018. Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank is investing in a mobile device service for hotel guests, called handy Japan, offering tourist spot information and internet access. Handy, developed by Hong Kong-based Tink Labs, is available in 650,000 rooms in 4,000 hotels in 82 countries. Nicola Shannon AP Photo