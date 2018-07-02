Supermarket chains Tesco, Carrefour form strategic alliance

FILE - In this April 17, 2013 file photo, cars drive past a Tesco store in west London. British supermarket chain Tesco and France's Carrefour are creating a strategic alliance to give them more clout with global suppliers. The companies say in a statement Monday, July 2, 2018, that the three-year deal will cover their relationship with suppliers and include joint purchasing of the stores' own-brand goods. Alastair Grant AP Photo