Mexico elections center on disgust with corruption, violence

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo, presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to supporters at his closing campaign rally in Mexico City. Despite his new image, the 64-year-old candidate universally called AMLO appears to trust more in his own sense of mission than in the rules of modern economics and vows to wrest control of the country back from the "mafia of power" that he has railed against for decades. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo