The Latest: DeAndre Jordan agrees to deal with Mavericks

FILE - In this April 3, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James throws talc into the air in a pre-game ritual before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland. The superstar declined his $35.6 million contract option on Friday, June 29, 2018, with Cleveland and will become a free agent. The four-time MVP could re-sign with his hometown Cavaliers, or go in a completely direction. What he decides in the next few days could re-shape the NBA landscape. Mark Duncan, File AP Photo