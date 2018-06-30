Business

Murphy sends Democrats new budget offer as deadline nears

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 08:20 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent Democratic legislative leaders a new tax revenue offer aimed at enacting a budget before a looming deadline and avoiding a shutdown.

Murphy said in a letter Saturday that he would take off the table his proposal to hike the sales tax. He says he is also accepting a legislative proposal to hike business taxes, but at different rates.

Another big change is on the income tax on people earning $1 million and above. Instead of a 10.75 percent rate on people earning over $1 million, Murphy is now calling for levying that rate on income of $1.75 million.

If the Democratic governor and lawmakers fail to enact a balanced budget before midnight, state government would close.

Lawmakers didn't immediately respond to requests for reaction.

