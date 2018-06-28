NYPD establishes college scholarship to honor Bronx teen

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shows Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, who was attacked at a bodega in the Bronx borough of New York on June 19, 2018, and died after being slashed in the neck with a machete. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 27 for the teenager affectionately known as Junior, and eight suspects have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and gang assault charges, including six who were extradited from New Jersey. (NYPD via AP, File)