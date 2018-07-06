How to get more time to file your tax return

Caroline Dunaway of Biloxi MS wrote "I'm Just a Little Dinghy" after it saved her life and the lives of her family and neighbors during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The couple hosted an annual get-together every Fourth of July to remember it.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, July 1, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Lucas Heinen, president of the Kansas Soybean Association from Everest, Kan., says he likes President Trump's "America first" attitude and wants trade with China to continue but with a level playing field.
Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi opened in 2016 after converting the old Casino Magic building in east Biloxi. In June 2018, they announced an expansion to the west with an amusement park that will feature a giant Ferris wheel and another hotel.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 21, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Island View Casino Resort owners Rick Carter and Terry Green talk about the impact sports betting will have on the Mississippi casino market. The state gaming commission approved rules that will allow sports betting in casinos beginning in July 2018.