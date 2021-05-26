Fireworks, pool parties, more: Here’s a list of Memorial Day weekend events on the Coast

Summer events are back in a big way in South Mississippi this year after most of the traditional activities were canceled in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fireworks Friday night at Harrah’s Gulf Coast will be like a cannon start to summer festivals and fun, such as Saturday’s Sci-fi reopening of Infinity Science Center and Sunday’s Blessing of the Fleet in Biloxi.

A solemn Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning in Gulfport will salute the veterans who have died. There will be no public memorial service at Biloxi National Cemetery, but a small flag can be placed at graves.

The Sun Herald has scoured multiple websites and social media to compile this exclusive list of activities for the holiday weekend right through June.

Here’s what’s happening on the Coast:

Ongoing events

May 25-30 — Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball team plays Pensacola Wahoos at home at MGM Park, U.S. 90 at Caillavet Street, Biloxi. Tuesday-Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.

May 28-30 — St. Clare Seafood Festival, 236 South Beach Blvd, Waveland. Classic car show, live music, food, rides and craft vendors. Opens with tribute to military. Friday 5-10 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday noon-10 p.m. Free admission.

May 28-30 — Sightseeing Cruise & Dolphin Quest with Ship Island Excursions. Board at Gulfport Small Craft Yacht Harbor, 1040 23rd Ave., Gulfport. 90-minute shoreline cruise on a quest for Atlantic bottle-nose dolphins. Pre-purchase recommended. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. $23 adults, $15 children (3-10), $21 military/seniors 65 and older. 228-864-1014

May 28-31 — Memorial Day Blowout at Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road, Gulfport. Racing, vendors and entertainment all weekend. Not recommended for children. $40 admission for the weekend.

May 28-June 6 — Mamma Mia! WINGS Performing Arts presents the show at 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $15 general admission. 228- 897-6039

May 29-30 — Mississippi Greek Weekend in Gulfport, with events and activities focused on community involvement, civic leadership and healthy living along with social events,

Thursday, May 27

From Swamp to Space Art Show at Infinity Science Center, exit 2 of I-10, in partnership with Walter Anderson Museum of Art. An artistic interpretation of the Stennis Space Center motto. 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Friday, May 28

Audubon Mississippi Coastal Bird Storyboard Trail revealed at Broad Avenue and U.S. 90, Gulfport, 8 a.m.-noon. Ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Learn about beach-nesting birds at six sites along the beach: Beauvoir Road and across from Edgewater Ball in Biloxi, Jones Park and Broad Avenue in Gulfport, Jeff Davis Avenue in Long Beach; and Henderson Point Park in Pass Christian.

Free Friday Night at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center children’s museum, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, held last Friday of each month. 5-8 p.m.

Master-Pieces in May Pop-Up Show, 5 p.m. at 1300 24th St., Gulfport, presented by Gulfport Galleria of Fine Art Group. Free.

Fireworks at the beach presented by Harrah’s Gulf Coast, U.S. 90, Biloxi. 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Sci-Fi Saturday Infinity Science Center Grand Reopening. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with activities and special guests. Family friendly costumes welcome. Regular hours start June 3 at the science center at Exit 2 of I-10. Open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off, 1415 Government St., Ocean Springs, noon-6 p.m. Live music starts at noon featuring The Tall Boys. Pre-purchase all you can try $15, 12 and under free, day of $20. 22 teams and 17 vendors. 228-209-4344

Sunset Cocktail Cruise with Ship Island Excursions, Gulfport Small Craft Yacht Harbor, 1040 23rd Ave. Saturdays from 7-9 p.m. through Nov. 27. $26. 228-864-1014

Sunday, May 30

Memorial Day Weekend Pool Bash at Harrah’s Gulf Coast with Eugene Eash performing poolside. 1-5 p.m.

Blessing of the Fleet for a safe and prosperous fishing season. at 2 p.m. near the Small Craft Harbor, Biloxi. Other events are: Thursday — Deceased Fisherman’s Mass 6 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, U.S. 90. Friday — Past Royalty Reception, 6 p.m. at St. Michael Family Life Center followed by Shrimp Queen Pageant at Biloxi Civic Center, Howard Avenue.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the nation’s deceased veterans, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2539 and City of Gulfport at 7:30 a.m. at the VFW Post, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport.

Memorial Day Avenue of Flags Ceremony presented by American Legion Post 1992 and City of Gautier at 11 a.m. at Veterans Tribute Tower, 3330 U.S. 90, Gautier.

June Events

June 2-5 — King Master tournament at Golden Nugget Biloxi, Tournament fishing begins Thursday at 9 a.m. Scales open Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Awards ceremony Sunday 10 a.m. Prizes are $100,000 for first place, $25,000 for second and $15,000 for third out of a field of 100 teams. King, Aggregate King, Cobia and Wahoo are the target fish.

June 3-6 — Jeepin The Coast and Budweiser Clydesdales events across South Mississippi. Clydesdale parade schedule is June 3 at 6 p.m. at Pass Christian, June 4 at 5 p.m. at Bay St. Louis, June 5 at 6 p.m. at Long Beach, June 6 at 3 p.m. at Ocean Springs.

June 3-13 — Summer Fair with pay one price rides, summer camp day and local bands at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

June 4 — First Friday at Rue Magnolia Art District, Biloxi. 5-8 p.m.

June 4 — Happy Together Tour, featuring artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s. 8 p.m. at Studio A in IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $39.

June 5 — Jefferson Davis Birthday at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $12.50 adults, $10 seniors/military, $7.50 children (6-18), free (0-5)

June 5 — Red, White & Blueberry Festival in downtown Ocean Springs. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with fresh market open at 9 a.m.

June 5 — Biloxi Blues Extravaganza featuring Tucka, 8 p.m. at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Tickets start at $40.

June 5-6 — Wall to Wall Public Art Festival, 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St Louis. Murals being painted in Old Town and the Depot District in Bay St. Louis and across Hancock County. Art, music, demos, hands-on activities.

June 7-13 — Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi is considered the premier billfish tournament in the Gulf of Mexico. Over $300,000 in cash prizes.

June 11 — An Intimate Evening with the Legendary John Conlee, 7 p.m. at Grand Magnolia Listening Room, 3604 Magnolia St., Pascagoula. Tickets to hear the country singer are $50, or $70 for VIP.

June 12 — Sand Jam on Front Beach at Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs. Check-in at 8 a.m. and sculpting begins at 9 a.m. Three categories from ages 7-17. Free viewing. $20 team registration fee.

June 12 — Grillin on the Green, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Biloxi Town Green, U.S. 90. Vendors, BBQ cook-off, food plates start at $5. Children’s play area, entertainment all day. Free admission.

June 12 — Second Saturday Art Walk, Main Street, Bay St. Louis. 4-8 p.m. Free.

June 17-27 — Last of the Red Hot Lovers performed by Center Stage at 2670 Rue Palofox, Biloxi. Wednesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50

June 18 — Third Friday in downtown Pascagoula. 5-8 p.m.

June 18-20 — Gulfport Juneteenth Celebration. Parade and festival June 19.

June 19 — Paddle the Bay fundraiser by Pass Christian Rotary Club from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Henderson Point Park at the base of the Bay Bridge. Paddle around Mallini Bayou or across the bay in kayaks, canoes or paddleboats. New 5K fun run/walk this year. Food, music, silent auction.

June 19 — Beauvoir’s Living History, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Demonstrations and re-enactors from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $12.50 adults, $10 military/seniors, $7.50 children (6-18)

June 19 — Beethoven & a Violin Virtuoso, presented at 7:30 p.m. by Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra at Immersive Media Performing Arts Center, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Masks required. Tickets start at $47.50

June 19 — Lil Baby & Friends concert at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Multi-act hip-hop concert. Tickets start at $63.

June 26 — #3D Mississippi opening night at Studio Waveland + Gallery, 228 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Event celebrates renowned sculptors in a 3D exhibition June 26-Oct. 4. Music by Muevelo! and food trucks. Ticket packages $25-$150.

June 27 — Scrapin’ The Coast at Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The low-rider vehicles return. Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 for spectators.

The Sun Herald will continue to update the calendar, and more information about upcoming events can be found online at the Coastal Mississippi events page.

Send details on additional events to mynews@sunherald.com.