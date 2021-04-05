Travel & Tourism

Julia from ‘Sesame Street’ visiting SeaWorld Orlando for Autism Acceptance Month

DEWAYNE BEVIL Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is welcoming the character of Julia to its Sesame Street Land for a monthlong visit that coincides with Autism Acceptance Month.

The theme park’s visitors will be able to see Julia and take physically distant photos with her at select times during the day as of Friday. Her appearances will be outdoors and go through April 30, SeaWorld says.

Julia, who debuted on “Sesame Street” in 2017, is a 4-year-old with autism. She likes to draw and play with Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

SeaWorld continues to require date-specific park reservations along with admission. The theme park, which has operated at reduced capacity since reopening last summer from a pandemic-inspired shutdown, requires visitors to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks.

