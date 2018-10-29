Humane Society of South Mississippi Barktoberfest Halloween costume contest

The Humane Society of South Mississippi's Second Annual Barktoberfest held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 included a dog costume contest.
By
Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi

Pets

Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi

Sun Herald staff writer Tammy Smith talks about the overload of kittens at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. There have been 45 kittens dropped off at the facility in the last two days and they need supplies and foster parents.

Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life

Pets

Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life

Tired Dog Rescue, based on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, rescues cocker spaniels, miniature Schnauzers and other smaller dogs and gives them a chance for a happier life. Founder Terry Maguire-Casillas says that most of the dogs are in need of consid

What is a concussion?

Health News

What is a concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010,

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service