Here’s a cocktail sauce that’s just a little different

Readers’ letters are so interesting, whether about a lost recipe, a recipe they think others would like or simply suggestions for their fellow readers.
Mail and e-mail this week have been full of ideas and requests.
“Now that we are well into our shrimp season, I thought some readers may like to try a cocktail sauce different from the traditional red ketchup-based one that most of us use,” said Linda Clower. “I inherited this one from my mother-in-law, who I think developed it. It can easily be tripled or doubled.”
This sauce has plenty of spice. It is made with Creole mustard and horseradish. This would be good on a shrimp cocktail or perhaps as a dressing for a shrimp and avocado salad served over mixed greens. This idea makes me hungry just thinking about it. Two of my favorites: avocado and shrimp.
Another reader shares her seasonal recipe for red hot pickles. Cucumbers are currently in good supply.
I sliced a couple of fresh cucumbers and the fresh smell permeated the kitchen. My daughter walked through the door and said, “Are we having fresh cucumbers?”
Cucumbers have been good this year but have been pricey in the stores. I shop farmers’ markets and vendors for them.
In addition to sending her hot pickle recipe, Jeanne Reid of Bay St. Louis sent a list of items that readers need to know or have on hand to make these pickles. These include 7 pounds of cucumbers, the 12-inch Burpees are best; good slicing knife, good paring knife; gallon glass jar with lid; plus, all the ingredients listed in the recipe.
“I just made a batch that came off Monday,” said Reid. “I use McCormick cinnamon sticks.”
Making these pickles is a four-day process.
Stevia, Splenda suggestions
“I have a couple of suggestions regarding the request for a cake using stevia,” said Ann Sharpton of Gautier. “I have not used stevia, but I know that Splenda is used on a one-to-one basis or 1 cup of Splenda equals 1 cup sugar.
“Perhaps your reader could check the stevia package to see if there is a phone number to call.”
Sharpton also has another idea for Rhonda Hughes of Gulfport, who requested the cake made with stevia.
“The other idea is to call the home economist at the Mississippi Extension Service,” she said. “They are usually up-to-date on the new products and methods and may be able to help.”
At 84, Sharpton is not making as many cakes as she used to. She said she has slowed down a bit.
“Nowadays, the cakes I bake are my fruit cakes. I have a great recipe for that and have sold a few fruitcakes in years past. I can send it to you if you’d like to print it with your holiday recipes. I also make a lot of candy at holiday time.”
I know readers would love to have Sharpton’s fruitcake and candy recipes. Just send them to me and I will share them.
Lost recipe wanted
“My mother has been using a recipe from your column from maybe two to three years ago and has misplaced it. It was a recipe for a pasta dish that included cannellini beans, bacon, cabbage and more that we cannot remember,” said Debbie Hunt of SMS Healthcare Management. “If you still have this recipe on file would you be so kind as to send to me? We really enjoyed it!”
I will check my files, and, readers, please see if you saved this recipe. If you did, please send it to me.
More on figs, plus an orange candy request
“I put thin slices of lemon peel in my fig preserves,” said Gloria Burlette. “Love to eat figs and love those sweet lemon peels. I used to be able to buy orange peel candy, but it seems to have gone away. Any recipes for that?
Readers, can you help Burlette with a recipe for orange peel candy? If so, send it my way.
CREOLE SHRIMP SAUCE
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon creole mustard
1/4 teaspoon horseradish
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Blend all Ingredients together. Adjust to suit your taste. Makes 1 serving. Makes about 1/4 cup when doubled. – Submitted by Linda Clower
RED HOT PICKLES
7 pounds cucumbers
1 cup pickling lime
1 cup vinegar
1 bottle red food coloring
1 tablespoon alum
2 cups vinegar
10 cups sugar
8 cinnamon sticks
1 package Red Hot candies
Day 1: Peel cucumbers and slice about ¼ to ½ inches thick and remove seed. Place in a gallon jug. Add pickling lime and water to cover. Soak for 24 hours.
Day 2: Wash cucumbers off and soak in ice water for 3 hours. Place cucumbers in a glass Dutch oven. I used my Corning Vision Dutch oven. Mix 1 cup vinegar, red food color and alum and pour on cucumbers. Add enough water to cover. Simmer for 2 hours: Pour off. In a 3.5-liter Vision pot (glass pot), bring to boil 2 cups vinegar, 2 cups water, sugar and cinnamon and pour over cucumbers. Let stand for 24 hours.
Day 3: Pour off juice and bring to boil. Pour juice back onto the cucumbers and let them sit for 24 hours.
Day 4: Pour off juice; bring to boil. Put cucumbers in jars. Pour juice over cucumbers to cover and seal. Use only glass containers.
Note: Be sure to de-seed cucumbers well. – Submitted by Jeanne Reid.
