Enjoy fresh tomatoes summer and winter

Tomatoes and figs seem to be abundant this summer.
Peggy West of Long Beach shared some of her beautiful tomatoes, so sweet and good and with plenty of flavor. I am making fresh pasta sauce with the ones left from us just slicing and eating. I try to make enough pasta sauce that I can freeze some for a quick supper on busy days.
As much as I love the pasta sauce, I also like to stew some of the tomatoes with a de-seeded jalapeno for my own version of chiles and tomatoes. I also freeze those in heavy duty freezer bags. I like to use the ones that zip; they are easier and close more securely.
Some readers know that I really do not can veggies. I have tried, but I am always afraid that I haven’t done it properly and bacteria will get in the home-canned vegetables. I know friends who can jar after jar of produce and always with success. Terrie Martin Walker cans the best bread and butter pickles. Another Peggy West of St. Martin makes great pear preserves to say nothing of Lynette Faul’s and Naomi Coleman’s fig preserves.
A church friend put up more than 50 pints of tomatoes last summer. I am sure she is doing the same this year. I just haven’t seen her to ask.
I have found that freezing cooked tomatoes, fig preserves and vegetables works best for me. If other readers aren’t in to canning, this method works just fine. Simply make room in the freezer and date the freezer bag so you can use the first ones frozen first.
By canning or freezing summer’s vegetables, families can enjoy fresh vegetables year-round, and home cooks will not complain about tasteless tomatoes in December.
If preserving or freezing still is not on the to-do list, here are some ideas for those flavorful tomatoes.
Besides pasta sauce, simply let seeded and peeled tomatoes cook down and freeze. Instead of buying cans of tomatoes in the store, just pull bags of tomatoes out of the freezer.
Fresh tomatoes can be de-seeded and peeled for a great salsa. Add a fresh jalapeno or serrano pepper, chopped onion, chopped cilantro, lime juice, salt, pepper and cumin, if desired, and dish up a quick salsa that can be done in the blender. Just add the chips or crudités.
I also like a salad of fresh tomato wedges, cucumber slices and onion wedges. I add sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper to this mixture and refrigerate, covered, for an hour or so to let flavors marry.
While firing up the grill today for the Fourth of July, place marinated tomato halves on the grill for a healthy side to barbecue or burgers. An easy marinade can be made with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt pepper and herbs, such as basil or oregano.
For a quick kebab, thread wooded skewers with marinated tomato wedges, mozzarella balls and fresh basil leaves. It’s a pretty accompaniment that tastes great.
Another quick idea is a tomato bruschetta in which baguette slices are grilled and topped with the bruschetta, which is a mixture of herbs, chopped tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Get the idea that I like balsamic vinegar?
The bruschetta can be made and refrigerated and then served on the hot baguette slices or spread on the grilled bread, topped with cheese and run under the broiler for a heated appetizer. Either way, freshly made bruschetta beats jarred bruschetta every time.
A great side for a grilled steak or even grilled chicken are tomato halves stuffed with a spinach and cheese mixture and baked until tender.
These tomato ideas add brightness and nutrition to summer meals. These are low in fat and high in vitamins, which is a win-win side dish.
Fruitful fig trees
Faul of Gulfport says her fig trees are full of figs.
“Last year, we didn’t have as many,” she said. “But I have an abundance. I even threw some on the ground for the birds and squirrels, so they would stay out of my trees.”
Shiny throw-away pie pans or plastic snakes also work to keep birds and squirrels out of the fig trees.
If readers have some good fig recipes, please share them. I know Faul and others would love to try the recipes.
To me, the best way to eat figs is out of hand. I love them. My grandmother used to serve them sliced for breakfast with milk and a little sugar, best breakfast ever.
Old-fashioned berry dumplings
Myrna Teel and other of my readers on Facebook asked me to share my grandmother’s berry dumpling recipe. The thought of this recipe brings back memories of childhood and berry-picking and good eating.
To Generation X’ers and even Millennials, berry dumplings may be unknown. This dessert is an old-time one. Fortunately, I and some of my readers still remember how wonderful the dessert is.
I like to serve it with cream poured over the hot dessert. Others like a scoop of vanilla ice cream and still others whip cream or Cool Whip. It’s up to you.
DOUBLE TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
6 Roma tomatoes, chopped
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil
3 cloves minced garlic
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup fresh basil, stems removed
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 French baguette
2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat the oven on broiler setting.
In a large bowl, combine the Roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, basil, salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to sit for 10 minutes.
Cut the baguette into 3/4-inch slices. On a baking sheet, arrange the baguette slices in a single layer. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, until slightly browned. Instead of using the broiler to toast the bread, place them on the grill for even better flavor.
Divide the tomato mixture evenly over the baguette slices. Top the slices with mozzarella cheese. Broil for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. – From www.Allrecipes.com/
MEDITERRANEAN STUFFED TOMATOES WITH QUINOA
1 cup cooked red or black quinoa
8 medium fresh tomatoes
1/3 can quartered artichokes (about 4 ounces or ½ cup). Roughly chopped
1/2 cup full fat feta, plus a few tablespoons extra for topping
15 Kalamata olives, sliced thin
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves fresh garlic, minced or use a garlic press
Ground sea salt to taste
Cook your quinoa: Measure out 1/3 cup quinoa, pour into a mesh colander and rinse the quinoa under running water for a minute. Pour the rinsed quinoa into a small pot and add 2/3 cup water (you’re going for a 1:2 ration of quinoa and water). Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from heat, let sit for a few minutes and fluff with a fork. One-third cup uncooked should yield a little over 1 cup cooked quinoa. I would use all of it in the filling.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Core the tomatoes by slicing off the top 1/8-inch of each tomato. Run a small knife vertically around the core. Be careful not to cut through the bottom. Use your finger to gently pull out the core and use the knife to clean out any excess left inside.
In a medium bowl, mix together the filling (cooked quinoa, feta, artichokes, olives, olive oil and garlic).
Taste and add salt if necessary (feta and olives are salty to begin with, so you may not need any).
Spray dish with cooking oil and brush the tops of cored tomatoes with olive oil. Use a spoon to stuff the tomatoes with the quinoa mixture. Top each tomato with extra feta. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until the feta starts to turn golden. Garnish each tomato with a small basil leaf. – From www.cookieandkate.com/
MAMMY’S BERRY DUMPLINGS
2 cups fresh blackberries, dewberries or even blueberries
Water to cover in saucepan
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Dumplings (can be homemade, bought in frozen bread section or canned biscuits)
1/4 to 1/2 cup evaporated milk
Place berries in 3-quart saucepan. Cover with water. Add sugar and spices. Cook until bubbly. Add dumplings or pieces of quartered canned biscuits. Cook until thickened and dumplings are done. Stir in evaporated milk for a creamy texture.
