Louisiana woman’s dragon Christmas display goes viral thanks to ‘judgmental’ neighbor

December 18, 2018 06:07 PM

Write a snarky message — get viral fame. Rinse. Repeat.

After a Mandeville woman’s inflatable dragon Christmas display drew a scathing, anonymous note from a neighbor, the story of the display has been shared far and wide.

Diana Rowland posted an image on Friday after receiving the note about her dragons. It did not identify the sender, but said the display was only “marginally acceptable” during a Halloween setting, and “totally inappropriate” at Christmas.

“It makes your neighbors wonder if you are involved in a demonic cult. Please consider removing the dragons,” the note continued. “May God bless you and help you to know the true meaning of Christmas.”

Rowland’s initial post was retweeted nearly 10,000 times, with subsequent posts also going viral. One of her tweets, feigning confusion, asked if the note meant she should add more dragons.

So she did.

