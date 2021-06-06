Fresh peaches perk up summer meals, picnics

Meals can be peachy keen now that fresh peaches are coming into season.

The Peach Truck from Georgia already has made a stop in Gulfport. Stores, farmers’ markets and fruit stands have some peaches available. Most consumers prefer Georgia peaches, but Alabama peaches are a good choice, too. The peaches that are grown in Texas’s Hill Country are hard to beat for juiciness and sweetness. Texas peaches are perfect for chilled soup. California peaches also are popular.

Peaches can be used in salads, desserts, soups, entrees, drinks and, of course, eaten out of hand. Fresh peeled peaches sauteed in the skillet with boneless pork chops, is a quick fix and rich in flavor without being too sweet.

Peaches make sweet treats for beach trips and portable parties, picnics or ballgames. One easy idea that kids will eat, too, are peachy peanut butter pita pockets. These are another easy-does-it sandwich as are ham-peach empanadas. Adults will not want to forget a thermos of peachy beach daiquiris that must be shaken not stirred before pouring into glasses or paper cups.

When doing a meal by the pool or enjoying the backyard or patio, a warm chicken salad made with peaches and served with a fruit tea is cool and refreshing and not too heavy. Heavy meals do not fit the Coast heat.

Here are a few peach recipes that are sure to be a hit for any type of meal.

A quick Texas peach soup uses only four ingredients but is long on flavor.

Peach soup

3 cups peaches, peeled and diced

2 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

1/2 cup pineapple juice

Pinch of salt

Garnish: fresh mint leaves

In a blender, puree the peaches, chicken stock, pineapple juice and salt. Chill for a couple of hours. Garnish each bowl with fresh mint leaves. – www.mytexaskitchen

Peachy Beach Daiquiris

3 fresh peaches, quartered

3 1/2 ounces dark rum

1/2 cup sugar

10 ice cubes

4 fresh peach slices, optional garnish

4 lime slices, optional garnish

In blender or food processor, combine all ingredients except ice and peach and lime slices. Blend until smooth. Gradually add ice. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately. Garnish with peach and lime slices.

For non-alcoholic version, substitute pineapple juice for rum and decrease sugar to 3 tablespoons.

Picnic pointers: Store in thermos bottle. Shake well before serving. – From “Summer Fare”

Peachy peanut butter pita pockets

4 pita pocket breads

3/4 cups chunky peanut butter

2 fresh peaches, thinly sliced

Cut about 3 inches off one edge of pita bread to get inside. Carefully open pocket and spread a thin layer of peanut butter on both inside walls. Fill with peach slices. Makes 4 servings.

Hint: Warm pita bread slightly to make it more pliable. – “Portables Picnics & Fine Feasts”

Ham-peach empanada

2 1/2 prepared pie-crust sticks

1/2 pound thinly sliced ham

2 fresh peaches, thinly sliced

1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

2 teaspoons dried basil

Pear mustard (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Prepare pastry according to package directions. Divide into 4 parts. On lightly floured surface, roll each into an 8-inch circle. Layer 1/4 of ham, peaches, cheese and basic on half of each circle. Moisten edge, fold plain half over and crimp edges to seal.

Place on baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot or cold with pear mustard.

Tip: For ease of handling dough, after mixing pastry sticks and water, form into bowl, wrap in waxed paper and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Picnic tip Can be bake early in the day or up to6 hours ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. Makes 8 servings.

Pear mustard

1 Bartlett pear, peach or nectarine quartered

3 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

2 tablespoons light sour cream

Combine pear, mustard and sour cream in a blender or food processor blend until smooth. Refrigerate. Store in tightly sealed container in refrigerator for up to a week

Serving suggestion: Use as a spread with your favorite sandwich or burger. Serve as a condiment with roast beef or ham – “Portable Picnics & Fine Feasts”

Warm Chinese chicken salad

Almond ginger marinade:

1 cup prepared Italian salad dressing

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Chicken salad:

2 whole chicken breasts, split, boned and skinned

8 cups torn mixed salad greens

1/4 cup chopped cilantro, optional

1/4 cup diagonally sliced green onions

5 fresh peaches, divided

1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, optional

For marinade, in zip-top plastic bag, combine salad dressing, soy sauce and ginger, add chicken and close bag securely, turning to coal well. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

For salad, arrange greens on serving plates. Sprinkle with cilantro. Top with green onions. Slice 3 peaches and arrange on lettuce. Remove chicken from marinade reserving marinade. Grill or broil chicken until browned and cooked through, basting occasionally with marinade. Halve remaining 2 peaches; baste with marinade and grill about 5 minutes. Slice chicken breasts and arrange chicken and grilled peaches on lettuce.

In small saucepan, bring remaining marinade to a boil (this can be done on the grill, if desired.} Add almonds and sesame seeds. Pour over salads and serve immediately. – “Summer Fare”