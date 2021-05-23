Here is how to make 3 suppers in less than 30 minutes each

End-of-school activities, graduations, recitals and sports fill families’ afternoons and evenings, making dinner either grab-and-go or a quick fix.

A family only can eat so many fast-food meals. Meals in under 30 minutes are a necessity, and not just hot dogs or cold cut sandwiches. Let’s aim for healthier suppers.

Take 3 1/2 pounds of ground beef or turkey and 2 pounds of chicken breasts, and home cooks can create three meals, a White Castle-like burger-casserole, a ramen-ground meat one-skillet meal and stovetop chicken and rice. All these meals even picky eaters will eat. I found these recipes and added new ingredients for extra flavor.

Rachael Ray is the queen of 30-minute meals. That cooking show was popular with novice and experienced cooks. The three ground meat and chicken ideas are just as good and just as easy. These entrees give cooks control over family meals.

Most home cooks do not have time for labor-intensive dinners, even those who cook as a stress reliever. Children hit the door wanting to know what’s for supper and hurrying parents to get to activities on time.

The White Castle-like casserole is a flavorful entrée that takes about 25 minutes from start to finish. Those from the New Orleans area will remember White Castle burgers with cheese, thin patty, minced onions, dill pickles and mustard.

Pare this casserole with a tossed salad and supper is ready.

The ramen skillet uses ground meat, either beef or turkey, stir-fry veggies, two packets of ramen noodles, bottled stir-fry sauce, ginger, water and ramen seasoning packet. A side of rice is nice with this as are store-bought egg rolls.

Old-time chicken and rice can take more than an hour to cook, but with a few convenience foods added that chicken and rice is quick and easy and ready to eat in half the time. Onion-mushroom soup mix is used for seasoning, beef or vegetable broth for liquid, a can each of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups, long grain white rice, chicken breasts, mushrooms and Parmesan cheese.

Yes, I know purists do not use canned soups, but these convenience items come in handy. Always buy the reduced-fat and reduced-sodium soups. Again, a salad or a fresh green vegetable makes a good side.

White Caste-like casserole

2 cans crescent rolls

2 pounds lean ground beef or turkey

1 packet onion-mushroom dry soup mix

1 clove garlic

1 small jar dill pickle relish

1 1/2 to 2 cups sharp Cheddar cheese

Mustard

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Flatten 1 can of crescent rolls into a rectangle at the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray. Cook ground meat with soup mix and minced garlic. Top crescent roll bottom layer with meat mixture, spread dill relish over meat, drizzle with mustard over entire casserole and add Cheddar cheese. Top the casserole with the second can of crescent dough, also shaped as a rectangle over the casserole. Bake for 15-17 minutes, depending on how quickly oven cooks.

Cut into squares and serve.

Ramen-ground meat skillet meal

1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey

2 cloves minced garlic

2 packages of chicken or beef ramen

1 16-ounce package frozen stir-fry vegetables

1 to 1 1/2 cups bottled stir-fry sauce

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon ginger

Cook ground meat in skillet, drain. Add minced garlic. Add 2 packages ramen noodles and seasoning packets, plus 2 cups of water. Mix, breaking up noodles. Add ginger and stir-fry sauce. Add package of frozen vegetables. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes or so until noodles are soft.

Stovetop chicken and rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup long-grain white rice

1 package onion-mushroom soup mix

1 garlic clove, minced

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 cups chicken broth, low-sodium

1/2 cups Parmesan cheese

Put olive oil in skillet, add chicken pieces and garlic. Cook until chicken is done, no pink in sight. Drain any oil left. Add raw rice, soup mix and chicken broth. Stir in mushroom and cream of chicken soups. Blend well. Cook on high about 10 minutes. Lower heat and cover. Cook for 15 more minutes until rice is done and liquid has been absorbed. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.