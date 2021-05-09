Here’s how to make sure mom eats well on Mother’s Day.

Remember watching television shows where the children made breakfast in bed for Mom on Mother’s Day? They usually ended up spilling juice or coffee on her or the breakfast ended up strewn across the bread, and the dog runs off with the food.

Today, let the kids do the cooking, but hand them a recipe and have Mom seated at the head of the table. Trust me; the kids can cook with maybe a little help from an older sibling or father with no food spilled on Mom.

For me, the perfect Mother’s Day would be breakfast at Brennan’s in New Orleans, one of my favorite restaurants. The eggs Sardou are exactly right, but then artichokes and spinach are favorites. Add a Mimosa or a Kir Royale, and Mom has a lovely, not too heavy brunch.

If Mom has a sweet tooth, then praline French toast, originally from Paula Deen but tweaked by friends Bidwell and Hope Redmond, is in order. This entrée can be done the night before, refrigerated in the morning, and served piping hot. Friends love this toast, and some even add syrup to the not so light meal. A fruit salad and a good cup of coffee round out this breakfast that is easy to do.

Whatever the kids or husbands do for Mom, make it a relaxing, enjoyable day. Remember, do not let Mom step a foot in the kitchen. She is queen for the day.

These recipes contain items that are probably in the refrigerator or in the pantry. If you do not have crème cassis for the Kir Royale, then serve a mimosa: orange juice, champagne with an orange slice and a fresh strawberry. Let Dad do the honors as bartender.

Remember this is a no sweat breakfast. Make it fun, not stressful.

Baked French toast casserole

1 loaf French bread (13 to 16 ounces)

8 large eggs

2 cups half-and-half

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Dash salt

Praline topping, recipe follows

Slice French bread into 20 slices, 1-inch each. (Use any extra bread for garlic toast or breadcrumbs). Arrange slices in a generously buttered 9- by 13-inch flat baking dish in 2 rows, overlapping the slices. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, half-and-half, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt and beat with a rotary beater or whisk until blended but not too bubbly. Pour mixture over the bread slices, making sure all are covered evenly with the milk-egg mixture. Spoon some of the mixture in between the slices. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread praline topping evenly over the bread and bake for 40 minutes, until puffed and lightly golden.

Praline topping:

1/2 pound (2 sticks) butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and blend well. Makes enough for the French toast casserole. –Bidwell and Hope Redmond and Paula Deen

Eggs Sardou

8 artichokes

3 cups creamed spinach (recipe follows)

8 poached eggs

2 cups hollandaise sauce (recipe follows)

Remove stems of artichokes and cut off tops, removing all the leaves. Steam or blanch the artichoke bottoms until tender, the scoop out the furry choke. Mound creamed spinach on 4 plates and top with 2 warm artichoke bottoms on each plate. Set a poached egg in each artichoke bottom, spoon hollandaise sauce over the eggs and serve. – From “Breakfast at Brennan’s and Dinner, Too”

Creamed spinach

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)

10 ounces fresh spinach leaves, washed, stemmed and chopped

1 1/2 cups onions, finely chopped

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups scalded milk

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch white pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

Melt ½ cup butter in a large sauté pan; add the spinach and cook over medium heat a few minutes until wilted.

In a large saucepan, melt the remaining 1/4 cup butter. Add the onion and cook over medium heat until tender. Using a whisk, blend the flour into the mixture, then gradually pour in the milk. Stir until smooth, then add the spinach. Season with salt, white pepper and nutmeg. When the mixture is thick and warmed through, remove it from the heat and serve. – From “Breakfast at Brennan’s and Dinner, Too”

Basic poached eggs

1 1/2 quarts water

2 cups vinegar

8 large eggs

Bring water and vinegar to a boil in a large saucepan. Crack the eggs one at a time and drop them gently into the boiling water, being careful not to break the yolks. Simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, moving the eggs several times with a spoon to cook them evenly.

When firm, remove the eggs from the water with a slotted spoon and place in a pan filled with cold water until serving. -- From “Breakfast at Brennan’s and Dinner, Too”

Hollandaise sauce

1 pound butter

4 egg yolks

1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons water

Melt butter in a medium saucepan; skim and discard the milk solids from the top of the butter. Hold the clarified butter over low heat while preparing the egg yolks

Place the egg yolks, vinegar, cayenne and salt in a large stainless steel bowl and whisk briefly. Fill a saucepan or Dutch oven large enough to accommodate the bowl with about 1 inch of water. Heat the water to just below the boiling point. Set the bowl in the pan over the water; do not let the water touch the bottom of the bowl. Whisk the egg yolk mixture until slightly thickened, then drizzle the clarified butter into the yolks, whisking constantly. If the bottom of the bowl becomes hotter than warm to the touch, remove the bowl from the pan of water for a few seconds and let cool. When all the butter is incorporated and the sauce is thick, beat in the water. Serve hollandaise immediately or keep in a warm place a room temperature until use. -- From “Breakfast at Brennan’s and Dinner, Too”

Mimosa

3 ounces champagne

3 ounces orange juice

1 whole ripe strawberry

1 orange slice

Pour champagne into a stemmed glass, then add orange juice. Drop a strawberry into the glass and decorate the rim with a slice of orange. Makes 1 serving. -- From “Breakfast at Brennan’s and Dinner, Too”

Kir royale

6 ounces champagne

1/4 ounce crème de cassis

A twist of lemon peel for garnish

Pour the champagne into a champagne flute, then add the crème de cassis. Garnish with a twist of lemon. -- From “Breakfast at Brennan’s and Dinner, Too”