Need ideas for a memorable St. Paddy’s Day meal? We’ve got 2.

St. Patrick’s Day is a day of celebration for some. Irish pubs and bars bring in the green beer and green mixed drinks, Irish music and snacks to nosh on.

For those who prefer celebrating at home, a classic Irish dinner that is easy as pie could be the pot of gold.

Instead of the usual corned beef and cabbage, why not try an Irish stew pie? This pie used lamb and puff pastry. The pie is a one-pie meal of lamb, potatoes, carrots and onions. I would serve a green salad as a side.

Irish soda bread is so tasty, but why not make it different this year by turning it into Irish soda muffins? The muffins contain all the flavors of soda bread. Since the recipe makes 12, use the leftovers for breakfast on Thursday.

Stewed or steamed cabbage could be served, too.

Colcannon is a traditional dish of potatoes and cabbage, but extra potatoes are not needed with the stew.

A quick and easy dessert is a Guinness float. Simply take a cup of softened vanilla ice cream, 2 cups of Guinness or another stout beer and 2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup. Divide ice cream between 2 glasses. Slowly add beer and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Serve immediately.

Whatever you readers do on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy and stay safe.

Irish stew pie

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 pound lamb shoulder roast, cubed

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 medium carrots, finely chopped

1 medium onion, halved and sliced

1 1/4 cups beef stock

2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 fresh thyme sprig

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a shallow bowl, mix 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Add lamb, a few pieces at a time and toss to coat, shake off excess. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown lamb in batches. Remove from pan. Add the carrots and onion to same pan; cook and stir until crisp tender, 6-8 minutes. Stir in remaining flour until blended, gradually whisk in beef stock. Bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan.

To the same pan, add the potatoes, thyme, bay leaf, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and lamb, return to boil. Simmer, uncovered, until sauce is thickened, and lamb is tender, 25-30 minutes. Discard thyme sprig and bay leaf. Transfer mixture to a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Whisk egg yolk and cream, brush around the edge of pie plate to help pastry adhere.

On a lightly floured surface, unfold 1 sheet puff pastry top with remaining sheet. Roll to fit over pie plate. Carefully place over filling, trim to fit. Using a fork, press pastry firmly onto rim of pie plate to seal edge. Brush with remaining egg mixture, cut slits in top. Place on rimmed baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. – “Taste of Home Holiday & Celebrations 2020”

Irish soda bread muffins

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 large egg, room temperature

1 cup buttermilk

1/4cup butter, melted

1/4 cup canola oil

3/4 cup dried currants or raisins

In a large bowl, combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda and caraway seeds. In another bowl, beat the egg, buttermilk, butter and canola oil. Stir into the dry ingredients, just until moistened. Fold in the dried currants.

Fill greased muffin cups three-fourths full. Sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before removing muffins from pan to wire rack. Serve warm. – “Taste of Home Holiday & Celebrations 2020”