Soups are strong contenders for hearty Super Bowl meal

The 55th Super Bowl is a week away on Feb. 7. While bowl parties will have fewer attendees due to COVID-19, a selection of soups, stews or gumbos make for perfect fare while gathered around the television.

Making one or two kinds of soups also is easy on the cook. Make the soup, stew or gumbo the night before, allowing flavors to marry. Then simply reheat on Super Bowl Sunday and let simmer on stove.

Cooks like a chance to kick back and watch the game, too, without staying in the kitchen.

Dee Turner of Lucedale texted asking for a good crab and corn chowder or bisque recipe. She said she had made one, but it was not as thick and creamy as she and her husband wanted. I sent her one of my favorites, Rouses Markets corn and crab bisque.

Usually when writing about Super Bowl food, journalists pick foods from the teams’ cities. I thought this year, I would pick some recipes that Coastians would enjoy. One of the chosen is Rouses corn and crab bisque. To spice the gatherings up a bit, I picked a chicken tortilla soup that is easy and flavorful.

What could be heartier than a baked potato soup?

Another goodie and perfect for game day is a cheese and beer soup. Pair it with your favorite brew.

All the recipes are tried and true. I suggest making two of the soups to give guests a selection. Serve some warm tortillas with the chicken soup and crusty, French bread with the bisque and potato soup.

Do not forget to have bowls of chips and at least two different dips for snacking. Keep it simple and enjoy the game.

Cheese and beer soup

1/2 cup butter

1 cup flour

4 cups chicken broth, warm

1 1/2 ounces heavy cream

16 ounces cheese spread

6 ounces beer

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 /2 teaspoon yellow food coloring

1/4 cup chives

In a heavy pan, melt butter, add flour slowing and mix until completely blended. Add chicken broth and cream slowly; mix until smooth and thick. Add cheese and mix again until cheese is melted, and soup is smooth. Add beer slowly, along with Worcestershire sauce and food coloring. Blend well and add chives. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring constantly. Serve piping hot with popcorn garnish on each serving. Makes 8 servings.

Baked potato soup

8 slices of bacon

2/3 cup butter

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

7 cups milk (I use 2 percent)

4 large baking potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 green onions, chopped

1 1/4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Microwave bacon until crisp, but not burned. Pat dry of any excess fat. Crumble and set aside.

In stock pot, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk, whisking constantly, until thickened. Stir in potatoes and onions. Bring to boil, stirring frequently.

Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Mix in bacon, cheese, sour cream, salt and pepper. Continue cooking, stirring frequently. If flame is too high, soup can scorch. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted. – From “Tried & True Quick & Easy” cookbook from All Recipes.

Corn and crab bisque

3 cups whole fresh corn, removed from cobs, save cobs and add them to the seafood stock

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

1 cup butter

1 cup white onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup minced garlic

1 cup flour

2 1/2 quarts seafood stock (simmer in a pot with the corn cobs, scraps of onion, celery, green onions and parsley for 30 minutes)

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and white pepper to taste

Melt the butter in a pan. Add the corn, onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic, and sauté until tender.

Whisk in the flour to make a white roux. Do not brown.

Strain the stock through a fine mesh strainer. Slowly add the stock to the roux, then reduce heat and let simmer for 30 minutes.

Add heavy cream, green onion and parsley. Cook for 3 more minutes, then gently fold in crabmeat. Be careful to not break up the large chunks of crabmeat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. – Recipe from Rouses Markets

Chicken tortilla soup

4 chicken breasts

2 (14.5 ounce) cans black beans

2 cups frozen corn

2 cans Ro-Tel tomatoes

1 cup salsa

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon olive oil

5 cups water

2 tablespoons onion and garlic powder (to cook with boiled chicken)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped

Boil chicken breasts in water with onion and garlic powder. Meanwhile, sauté garlic and onion in olive oil.

Add black beans Ro-Tel tomatoes, frozen corn, salsa, chili powder, sauteed onion and garlic to pot with chicken and water. Simmer for 30-45 minutes. You also can cook chicken onions and garlic ahead of time and place all ingredients in slow cooker and cook on low all day.

Serve with tortilla chips, shredded Cheddar cheese and sour cream. – Recipe by Heather Partridge from “The Fruit of the Spirit”