Diabetic meals offer flavor, plus good nutrition

Yes, resolutions have been made, and probably some already have been broken.

If eating healthier is one of them, there are a myriad of eating plans out there.

If one does not work, a person has plenty of other choices.

A standby for me is the diabetic way of eating. No food is off limits, but just in moderation. Sounds like several others, doesn’t it?

Portion control is the key. Diabetics use exchanges instead of counting calories. The meals are lower in fat and allow you to have fruits, carbs, and even dessert – just not too much of each. Meals must be worked into the exchanges without going over the exchange limit.

For instance, a recipe for pork chops with mustard sauce is a three lean meat and one starch exchange. Serve with some steamed veggies and it is a complete meal. Each portion includes two 2-ounce pork chops.

The meals are not boring and are flavorful. I cannot abide seasonless food; I like to use herbs and spices. No, the foods do not have to be spicy, although I do enjoy spicy Thai and Mexican foods. Spicy does not mean hot with pepper; it has flavor.

When my 86-year-old mother began losing her sense of taste, she thought all foods tasted bland. Now, this was the mother who cooked only special dishes, shrimp Creole, chicken with Bing cherries in a wine sauce and lobster Newburg.

I made sure her meat dishes had a little extra herbs and spices. She was satisfied with that.

When my daughter was young and a very picky eater, her pediatrician told me the diabetic eating plan that I followed was good for the whole family. The vegetables, lean meats, lower carbs were a good way to eat.

The meats in the meals or meatless pasta dishes she loved, vegetables not so much. Still to this day, she shies away from most vegetables as does her daughter.

Today, I thought I would share two diabetic exchange recipes that I think are simply good eating. I have included the calorie counts and nutritional data. Perhaps readers can work them into their meal plans.

Yeast pancakes, anyone?

Coast caterer Terry Cameron Turan asked me what I knew about yeast pancakes.

“My mother had a recipe that made thin pancakes,” Turan said. “They were so good, but she lost the recipe.”

Readers, have you made yeast pancakes? The only ones I have had made a thicker pancake. If you have made them or can steer Turan to a good recipe, please email me at ayeager51@cableone.net .

Pork chops with mustard sauce

8 (2-ounce) lean boned center-loin pork chops

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Vegetable cooking spray

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed and diluted

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced green onions

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon granulated brown sugar substitute

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

Dash red pepper

Fresh basil leaves, optional

Steamed baby vegetables, optional

Trim fat from pork chops. Set chops aside.

Combine flour, salt and pepper in a small bowl; stir well. Dredge pork chops in flour mixture.

Coast a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; add oil. Place over medium-high heat until hot. Add pork chops and cook 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until browned. Add orange juice concentrate and lemon juice; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until pork chops are tender. Transfer to serving plates and keep warm.

Add green onions and next 5 ingredients to orange juice mixture; cook over medium heat 1 minute or until thickened, stirring frequently. Spoon sauce evenly over pork chops. If desired, garnish with fresh basil and serve with steam baby vegetables. Yield: 4 servings.

Exchanges per serving: 3 lean meat, 1 starch

Nutritional data: calories, 276; carbohydrate, 18.5 grams; protein, 26.4 grams; fat, 9.9 grams; cholesterol, 71 milligrams; fiber, 0,6 grams; sodium, 447 milligrams. – American Diabetes Association “Great Recipes for You and Your Family”

Zesty barbecued chicken

1 1/2 cups no-salt-added tomato sauce

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons granulated brown sugar substitute

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons low-sodium Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons prepared mustard

3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

6 (6-ounce) skinned chicken breast halves

Vegetable cooking spray

Combine first 9 ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil; cover reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes.

Pour 1 cup tomato sauce mixture into a heavy-duty, zip-top plastic bag. Set aside remaining tomato sauce mixture. Add chicken to bag; seal bag and shake until chicken is well coated. Marinate in refrigerator 8 hours, turning occasionally.

Remove chicken from marinade, discarding marinade. Coat grill rack with cooking spray; place on grill over medium-hot coals (350-400 degrees). Place chicken on rack; grill, covered 8 minutes on each side or until chicken is done, basting frequently with reserved tomato sauce mixture. Transfer chicken to a large serving platter. Yield: 6 servings. Serve with a red cabbage coleslaw or vegetable of your choice.

Exchanges per serving: 3 very lean meat, 1 vegetable.

Nutritional data: calories, 150; carbohydrate, 3.7 grams; protein, 25.4 grams; fat, 3.0 grams; cholesterol, 69 milligrams; fiber, 0.4 grams; sodium, 81 milligrams. – American Diabetes Association “Great Recipes for You and Your Family”