Running late? Don’t fret. These holiday cookies take minutes to make.

Friends near and far have been sharing pictures of their festive holiday décor.

A few have started baking, but there are some like me that are just behind.

Our tree is decorated, and the candy cane wreath is out front, and my granddaughter decorated her tabletop tree, but the lights around the bay window are still in the box. The lighted arctic fox and unicorn that center the bay window were tested to make sure the still work, but their lights are still dark, waiting for the lights that frame the window.

This week I must make myself and my daughter get things done. She puts up the lights, and my granddaughter handles the baking. No, I have not baked a single cookie. Instead, we have enjoyed the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox women’s baking skills. I do not know who likes the Greek coffee cookies more, Lilly or me. The fenekia is great, too.

I do have an excuse for running late: I was ill last week and did not feel like even wrapping packages.

Today begins a new week with Mexican wedding, fruitcake and old-fashioned molasses cookies. Two weeks ago, I shared some cookie recipes, but did not have room for fruitcake or molasses cookie recipes. These are tried and true, no-fail recipes. I am sure Santa would love a few of these cookies with his milk.

Folks that do not like fruitcake like these Texas Lizzies, which is Naomi Judd’s recipe. There is no citron in the recipe, just candied red and green cherries. Of course, anything called fruitcake is not authentic without a touch of bourbon. I do not like much in the cookies, but just enough to add a rich flavor.

This recipe makes about 9 dozen, so it can be halved if not that many cookies are needed.

A tray filled with a variety of cookies makes a pretty dessert without being too calorie-laden.

Texas Lizzies

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1 box (16 ounces) light brown sugar

4 large eggs

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 to 3/4 cup whiskey (I use only 1/4 cup)

3/4 pound walnuts, chopped

3/4 pound pecans, chopped

1 box (15 ounces) golden raisins

1 1/4 cups dark raisins

8 ounces each candied red and green cherries, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees; grease or use baking spray on several cookie sheets.

In a large bowl, with an electric mixer at medium speed, beat the butter until smooth and cream. Beat in the sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time until thoroughly mixed.

Into another large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda and spices.

On low speed, beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture alternately with the whiskey beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Stir in the nuts, raisings and candied cherries.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoons 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees until set in the center, 10-12 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool. Store in tightly covered containers. – Recipe from Naomi Judd

Old-fashioned molasses cookies

1 cup shortening

3 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup molasses

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon cloves

Cream shortening and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Mix in molasses and butter milk. Add sifted dry ingredients. Chill dough.

Roll out to about 1/8-inch thickness and cut in desired shapes with a floured cookie cutter. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Baking time my vary with size of cookies.

Mexican wedding cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus addition for dusting

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup ground pecans (if making for kids, I omit the nuts)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 2 baking sheets.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, set on medium, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually stir in flour. Stir in vanilla extract and pecans, if using. I use my stand mixer and let the dough do its thing. Much easier than standing and hand-mixing.

Using your hands, roll heaping teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Place dough balls onto prepared baking sheets.

Bake cookies until firm, 8-10 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool completely Set cookies on wire racks over waxed paper. Sift confectioners’ sugar over tops of cookies. My granddaughter likes to roll the cookies in powdered sugar using her hands. It’s more fun that way.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.