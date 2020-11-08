Here is how to turn Halloween candy into Thanksgiving treats

With hurricane delayed treats at churches and schools, Halloween candy is hanging around the house longer this year.

Last week, there were several such events, and it seemed candy givers were passing out handfuls of candy instead of pieces.

Don’t fret; turn that leftover candy into Thanksgiving desserts and cute crafts that kids can make with a little help from parents or grandparents. Even the much-liked or much-hated candy corn, depending on point of view, can become individual turkeys or even a cheesecake or cupcakes.

Instead of eating the bag of candy, Thanksgiving guests or family can have a small slice of cheesecake or a cupcake. Yes, it is still sugar, but it is less than the whole treat bag.

Miniature Reese’s cups can be turned into pilgrim hat cookies, which can decorate the Thanksgiving table or be distributed at a school Thanksgiving feast. Let the kids help with this treat. Elementary-age children are good help in the kitchen. It gives them life skills.

Reese’s cups also can be used in a decadent double Reese’s cheesecake. This will put any chocolate lover into overload.

Candy corn cupcakes are perfect for lovers of that candy. A friend, who rarely eats candy, can’t wait to dive into a bag of candy corn each fall. Candy corn is used in the decorations. The cupcakes are bright orange and yellow in color and do look good with the Thanksgiving table.

Make individual decoration turkeys with tulle, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, felt or construction paper and candy corn. Simply cut the tulle in 5-inch circles, place candy pieces inside and tie the top with a rubber band or ribbon. This is the body of the turkey. Cut the felt or construction paper to make the beak, gluing eyes to the paper, too. Kids can cut out wings or use small feathers to fluff out the turkey. Pipe cleaners make the legs for a seated turkey.

Mini bags of M&Ms can be added to trail mix, and the list goes on and on.

Another sweet idea is to share the excess candy with grandparents or neighbors that may not have youngsters around all the time. Never miss an opportunity to teach the kids the value of sharing.

Pilgrim hat cookies

16 chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers)

1 tube orange frosting with piping tips

16 small peanut butter cups

Place cooking on work surface; squeeze a dime-size dot of frosting in center of each.

Unwrap and invert peanut butter cups on frosting, pressing down gently.

Using the round piping tip, pipe a “hat band” with frosting around peanut butter cup and a square “buckle.” Let frosting set before storing.

Note: These can be made up to 3 days ahead. Store in airtight container at room temperature. – From

Woman’s Day magazine

Candy corn cupcakes

1 (16.5-ounce) box white cake mix

3 large eggs

1 cup water

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon yellow food coloring

1 tablespoon orange food coloring

Candy corn for topping

Creamy marshmallow frosting

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 (7-ounce) container marshmallow crème

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

Make cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two 12-cup muffin pans with paper liners; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat cake mix, eggs, water, oil and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed for 1 minute. Increase mixer speed to high and beat for 2 minutes. Place half of batter in a separate bowl. To one bowl, add yellow food coloring; mix well. To the other bowl, add orange food coloring; mix well.

Evenly divide yellow batter among muffin cups, then top with orange batter. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean, about 18-22 minutes. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.

Place Creamy Marshmallow Frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. Garnish with candy corn if desired. Store covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Make frosting:

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth., about 3 minutes. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and beat until combined. Add marshmallow crème and beat until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add whipped topping and beat until combined. Use immediately, or store covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days. If refrigerated, allow to come to room temperature for 30 minutes and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. – From Woman’s Day Kitchens.

Double Reese’s Cheesecake

(Yields 12 slices)

For the crust:

20 Nutter Butter cookies

6 tablespoons melted butter

For the cheesecake:

22 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, divided

3 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 cup creamy peanut butter, divided

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Reese’s pieces, for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and double wrap an 8-inch springform pan with aluminum foil.

Make crust: In a food processor pulse Nutter Butters until blended. Add melted butter and pulse until combined, then press mixture into pan until firmly packed.

Top with a layer of 16 Reese’s cups. (They will be tight.)

Make cheesecake: In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or in the bowl of stand mixer using the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, 3/4 cup peanut butter, sour cream and vanilla.

Pour cheesecake filled over Reese’s layer.

Bake in a water bath until only slightly jiggly in the center, 1 hour.

Let cool in oven with door open 1 hour more, then remove from water bath and refrigerate until firm, at least hours and up to overnight.

When ready to serve, microwave remaining 1/4 cup peanut butter until melty and drizzle over cheesecake, then drizzle with melted chocolate.

Halve remaining Reese’s cups and arrange in a ring around the edge of cheesecake. Sprinkle the middle with Reese’s Pieces and serve. – From www.delish.com/

