Here are 3 pie, cake recipes perfect for those craving sweets

Most families have at least one or two favorite desserts that are prepared for birthdays or any celebration.

These desserts may have been handed down from generation to generation while others come from friends or even a newspaper or magazine clipping. Lately, social media outlets have been sharing old-time recipes.

Former Coast resident Cassandra Chatman, now of Georgia, e-mailed asking for help finding one of her family’s favorite desserts.

“I’m hoping you can help me,” said Cassandra Chatman. “I recently moved to Georgia, and, of course, in packing I managed to lose some of my recipes. Don’t ask.”

What favorite did she lose? A lemon ice box pie recipe.

Several years ago, Dr. Edgar Dapremont shared his paternal grandmother’s, Anita Dapremont, recipe.

“My family has come to love it. Can you please dig through your vault and send me a copy? I will be forever grateful,” said Chatman.

Chatman, once again, has Dr. Dapremont to thank for the recipe.

Readers, what favorite dessert recipes do your families have?

My granddaughter would rather have a cream cheese pound cake than even some chocolate dessert. For special occasions, she wants a plain pound cake with no glaze. One year, her birthday cake was a pound cake.

Remember the key to a good pound cake is having ingredients at room temperature.

My daughter’s favorite is Gentilly cake from Rouses. The Gentilly cake is like a Chantilly cake with almond flavoring in the cake batter and a filling of whipped cream and various fruits. Mine is my late grandmother’s pineapple cream pie.

With the holidays around the corner, readers, share your favorite family desserts. Please e-mail or snail mail me your recipes.

Here is the pie recipe courtesy of Dapremont.

Lemon icebox pie

3 eggs

Juice of 1 lemon

1 can sweetened condensed milk

6 tablespoons sugar

Vanilla wafer crust

Separate eggs and set whites aside. Add condensed milk to eggs. Add about 1/4 cup lemon juice (to taste - some like it sour). Stir mixture and pour into pie crust. Beat egg whites until stiff. Add sugar and pour over lemon mixture. Bake in 350-degree oven only until meringue is lightly browned. Keep in refrigerator. – Recipe by Anita Dapremont, shared by Dr. Edgar Dapremont

Cream cheese pound cake

1 1/2 cups butter, softened

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

3 cups sugar

6 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; beat into creamed mixture until blended.

Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch fluted tube pan. Bake 325 degrees for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

Pineapple cream pie

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

2 large egg yolks

3 tablespoon butter

1 (9-inch) baked pie crust

Whisk sugar, flour and salt together in a saucepan over medium heat. Add milk and cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and begins to bubble, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Stir pineapple, egg yolks and butter into milk mixture. Return to heat and cook over medium heat until mixture begins to buttle, 3 to 5 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until hot and thick, about 2 minutes more. Pour mixture into prepared pie crust. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours. – From www.allrecipes.com/

Coming next week: Recipes for a spooktacular Halloween.

Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net/ and Cooks Exchange, 205 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.