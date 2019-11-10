Get a jump on Thanksgiving with do-ahead dishes

Thanksgiving comes late this year, but that doesn’t mean home chefs should procrastinate.

Side dishes can be made well in advance and frozen, which takes pressure off the cook. He or she can simply take those dishes out of the freezer, thaw in the refrigerator and reheat. Any food that can be made ahead of the big day makes the holiday meal less of a hassle.

Selecting a turkey for the holiday meal should be the first step. The size of the turkey depends on how many guests are expected. Buying a turkey early and freezing it ensures that the host or hostess has just the right size for the number of guests. Start checking with your favorite supermarket for turkey prices. Stores run sales throughout this month on turkeys.

Decide if you want a fresh turkey or a frozen one. Or do you want to let the store or restaurant do the bird for you? If opting for the latter, be sure to place your order early. All supermarkets, meat markets or restaurants have deadlines for ordering a smoked, roasted or Cajun-fried turkey.

If the guest list has more adults on it than children, more turkey will be needed and less if there are more kids.

For example, if 14 to 16 guests are expected, purchase a 21- to 24-pound turkey if you want leftovers or 14 to 16 pounds if you don’t. Allow a pound of turkey per person for no leftovers or 1 1/2 pounds if you do.

A turkey breast might be the answer for small families.

A fresh turkey, which is pricier, takes less time to cook because there is no defrost time. Allowing enough time to thaw a frozen turkey is a must and probably the worst mistake hosts or hostesses make at Thanksgiving. Starting early lets the home cooks decide what type of turkey to buy.

Home cooks need to divvy up the cooking duties by preparing a menu and asking guests to bring a side, dessert or beverages. This makes less work on the host or hostess and cuts feast costs.

This year, chefs at www.finecooking.com offer a Thanksgiving planning guide that can be bookmarked and used throughout the month.

Some sides or desserts can be may made now and frozen. A cranberry sauce, not the canned variety, can be made now and frozen. Fine Cooking magazine suggests making cranberry sauce with orange, ginger and thyme. This sauce, without the orange slices, can be made up to a month ahead and sealed in a zipper-top freezer bag or another airtight container. Simply thaw in the refrigerator a couple of days before Thanksgiving.

The day before simply thaw the sauce in the refrigerator, warm to room temperature about an hour before serving and add the orange segments. Now, that is easy.

Another variation of this sauce is my favorite. I add fresh cranberries, orange, cinnamon and minced jalapeno and cilantro for a sweet heat relish. This freezes, too, sans the oranges.

Turkey gravy is another dish that can be frozen weeks ahead and thawed in the refrigerator the day before.

Taste of Home contributor Linda Fitzsimmons does a basic make-ahead gravy that fellow cooks can make their own by adding favorite ingredients. With these two make-ahead dishes, feel free to add or subtract ingredients according to taste. They are good basics.

CRANBERRY WITH ORANGE, GINGER, THYME

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/4 cup finely chopped shallot (1 medium)

Kosher salt

2 10-oz. bags fresh or frozen cranberries, picked through and rinsed

2/3 cup packed dark or light brown sugar; more to taste

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2-inch slice fresh ginger, peeled and smashed

1 3-inch sprig fresh thyme

Pinch cayenne

1 large navel orange

Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallot and a pinch of salt; cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cranberries, brown and granulated sugars, ginger, thyme, cayenne, and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook until the sauce has thickened a bit and most of the cranberries have popped open, about 15 minutes (the sauce won’t fully thicken until it cools). Cool the sauce completely and remove the ginger and thyme.

Cut off enough of the top and bottom of the orange to reveal a circle of orange flesh. Cut away the peel following the contours of the orange. Working over a bowl to catch the juice, cut the segments free from the membranes, and then cut each segment in thirds. Add the segments to the bowl and squeeze the empty membranes to get the rest of the juice.

Just before serving, fold in the orange segments and the reserved juice. Season to taste with more salt, cayenne or brown sugar.

Make-ahead tips

The sauce can be made (minus the orange segments) up to 1 month ahead. Cool completely, then seal the sauce in a zip-top freezer bag or other airtight container, and freeze. Thaw the sauce overnight in the refrigerator. About an hour before you plan to serve it, let the cranberry sauce warm at room temperature before adding the orange segments.

The orange can be cut into segments up to 1 day ahead. Cover the bowl of segments and juice and refrigerate.

— From Fine Cooking

MAKE-AHEAD TURKEY GRAVY

2 turkey wings (1 1/2 to 2 pounds)

2 medium onions, quartered

2 cans (one 49-ounces, one 14 1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided

2 medium carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 celery ribs with leaves, cut into 2-inch pieces

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Place turkey wings and onions in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 1 1/4 hours, turning once.

Transfer wings and onions to a Dutch oven. Add the large can of broth, carrots, celery and thyme. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 45 minutes.

Strain; discard wings and vegetables. (Can be made ahead to this point and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.) Skim fat from cooking liquid. Add enough remaining broth to measure 3 1/2 cups; set aside.

In a large saucepan, whisk flour and remaining broth until smooth. Gradually stir in cooking liquid. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in butter and pepper.

Note: The base of this gravy can be done ahead and frozen weeks ahead. Remove from freezer and place in refrigerator for up to two days before using. For extra flavor, add some white wine when reheating the gravy.

Also, turkey back and giblets can be added to the turkey wings mixture for extra meatiness.

— From Taste of Home magazine