Wanted: French Connection, Toucan’s recipes; plus, have a berry good Fourth

World’s biggest peach cobbler uses 75 gallons of peaches Peach Festival cobbler chef constantly tinkers with the recipe for the world's biggest peach cobbler but not the 75 gallons of peaches, 90 lbs. of butter, or 150 lbs. of sugar. Rich Bennett says this year the heat source is different. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Peach Festival cobbler chef constantly tinkers with the recipe for the world's biggest peach cobbler but not the 75 gallons of peaches, 90 lbs. of butter, or 150 lbs. of sugar. Rich Bennett says this year the heat source is different.

How many readers enjoyed meals at the now-closed French Connection restaurant in Biloxi?

My late husband and I ate there frequently. I loved the wood-burning oven where dishes were cooked, especially the chicken breasts wrapped in bacon. These came out of the fire charred, but with an awesome flavor.

I am not the only one who remembers this chicken dish. Mike Bahm does.

“I’m sure you remember the French Connection in Biloxi. They used to have a dish that was chicken wrapped with bacon and grilled over pecan,” said Bahm. “Do you remember, or perhaps would you be able to find out how that was seasoned?”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Readers, do any of you have this recipe? Years ago, I had some French Connection recipes, so I will check my files, and please check yours.

Another long-gone restaurant







A reader named Susan loved Toucan’s restaurant on U.S. 49 in Gulfport. She enjoyed many of their dishes, but one that she really misses is the restaurant’s Rita sauce.

Readers or former owners, if you have this recipe, please send it to me. Susan will be so excited to have the recipe.

A berry good Fourth







Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries make colorful Fourth of July desserts. From cupcakes striped red, white and blue and topped with fresh berries to flag cakes and even berry pies.

Two readers share blueberry recipes just in time for the Fourth.

Donna Johnston of Long Beach shares her easy blueberry cobbler recipe, which home cooks don’t even have to get out the beaters.

“I haven’t made this one yet, but plan to soon,” Johnston said. “It Is from ‘Cook’s Country,’ so I am sure it is a good one.”

“After seeing the blueberry pie recipe in your column, I had to share this one with you,“ said Pattie Necaise of Ocean Springs. “It is very different and really delicious. The tangy berries are great with the sour cream and crunchy topping.”

I found another recipe that uses both blueberries and strawberries for the complete red, white and blue look, and it is healthy, too. Happy Fourth to all!

EASY BLUEBERRY COBBLER







1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/4 cups (6 ounces) self-rising flour

1/2 cup whole milk

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

10 ounces (2 cups) blueberries

1/4 cup (1 3/4 ounces) sugar

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Whisk condensed milk, flour, milk and melted butter together in bowl. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle blueberries and sugar evenly over surface.

Bake until deep golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Transfer cobbler to wire rack; let cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm, with vanilla ice cream. Serves 8 to 10.

— Recipe from Cook’s’ Country; submitted by Donna Johnston

SINFUL BLUEBERRY PIE







Preheat oven to 400 degrees

1 pie shell

First group of ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons plain flour (not self-rising)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

Second ingredients:

2 1/2 cups blueberries

Third group of ingredients:

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup margarine (room temperature)

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Mix the first group of ingredients in an electric mixer for 5 minutes on medium speed. Place blueberries in the pie shell. Pour the sour cream mixture over the berries. Bake in 400-degree oven for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the last 3 ingredients (flour, margarine and walnuts) in a small bowl and mix well until flour is mixed in. Mixture will be chunky.

Remove pie from oven (after the 25 minutes) and sprinkle the flour/margarine/walnut mixture over the top. The top of the pie will be somewhat firm, so I don’t sprinkle the topping mixture too close to the edge. Return the pie to the oven and bake an additional 10 minutes.

— Submitted by Pattie Necaise

PATRIOTIC SMOOTHIES







12 ounces blueberries

3 tablespoons honey, divided

6 tablespoons almond or regular milk, divided

1 1/2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

10 ounces strawberries

Place blueberries and 2 tablespoons honey and 4 tablespoons milk in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour into 4 glasses (10-ounce minimum). Freeze until hard (about 1 hour).

Spoon yogurt on top of the frozen blueberry layer. Smooth tops. Freeze until solid (about 1 hour).

Place strawberries, 1 tablespoon honey and 2 tablespoons milk in blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour on top of yogurt layer. Freeze until hard (about 1 hour). To serve, remove from freezer and let soften for about 15 minutes.

Makes 4. Per serving: 250 calories, 9 grams fat, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 7 grams protein, 39 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 40 milligrams sodium.

— Recipe by Community Table from www.parade.com