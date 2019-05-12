Healthy bone broth easy to make

Eat healthy, live longer Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices.

Professional chefs, nutritionists and home cooks tout the health properties of homemade bone broth.

A New York chef/restaurateur used bone broth to regain his health and to feel better. Marco Canora, owner of Zadie’s Oyster Room and Broda, built Broda on bone broth. This restaurant is devoted to the broth, which he learned to make watching his mother in the kitchen, according to www.goop.com.

A friend of mine who has lost 30 pounds also sings the praises of bone broth. Before starting on bone broth, she had a hard time fasting. Now, she says it has helped her both physically and spiritually.

Bone broth helps with stomach issues and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Mary Beth Greenleaf of Bradenton also enjoys bone broth. A year or so ago, she shared her recipe. Another reader and part-time Floridian Marilyn Blandford of Brockport, New York, asked for a repeat of the recipe.

“Not sure how long ago you discussed bone broth,” Blandford said. “One woman told about making it when her children were small and gave an easy way to do it. I cut the article out, but between Bradenton and up North, I lost it.”

Greenleaf read Blandford’s request and re-sent the recipe.

“I’m the one who sent in the bone broth recipe a while back,” said Greenleaf. “Here it is again.”

Slow cooker to the rescue

May is jam-packed with activities, dance recitals, ball games and end-of-school activities. The slow cooker is a major help for those struggling to have home-cooked meals instead of fast food. For time-staved home cooks, I offer a couple of recipes that will help solve the meal-planning issue.

The Cubano pork sandwiches make use of beef broth, too.

BONE BROTH (CHICKEN, BEEF OR LAMB)

Save all the skin and fat and bones (even the ones left on plates) and put them into a large pot. Cover with cold water. Add a teaspoon of salt and a tablespoon of white vinegar. The salt and vinegar help to leach the calcium from the bones. Bring to a boil, cover, and turn down the heat to a simmer and leave it for a couple of hours (or more). Turn off the heat and let it sit until it’s just cool enough to handle.

Strain it into a bowl and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, you should be able to remove the layer of fat that has risen to the top, and you have healthy, fat-free broth. I divide it and freeze it in usable portions.

Don’t worry about the fact that your family members have handled the bones. The bones will cook long enough that any germs are destroyed. Your broth will be a thick gel, and there’s no vinegar taste.

— Submitted by Mary Beth Greenleaf

CUBANO PORK SANDWICHES

1/3 cup ground cumin

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 boneless pork shoulder roast (6 to 7 pounds)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 large onion, quartered

1 cup dry red wine or beef broth

2/3 cup lime juice

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup orange juice

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon dried cilantro flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground allspice

4 teaspoons olive oil

Sandwiches:

2 loaves unsliced French bread (1 pound each)

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

8 slices Swiss cheese

In a small bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients. Cut roast into thirds; rub with oil. Rub spice mixture over meat; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate, covered, 24 hours.

In a large saucepan, combine onion, wine, juices, bay leaf and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 45 minutes. Strain sauce, discarding onion and seasonings.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown roast on all sides; drain. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker. Pour sauce over meat. Cook, covered, on low 8-10 hours or until meat is tender. Remove roast; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking juices. Shred pork with 2 forks. Return pork to slow cooker; heat through.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Split bread horizontally. Hollow out bottoms of loaves, leaving 3/4-inch shells. Spread relish and mustard inside shells. Layer with meat and cheese. Replace tops.

Wrap sandwiches tightly in heavy-duty foil. Place on baking sheets. Bake 20-25 minutes or until heated through. Cut each crosswise into 12 slices.

— From Taste of Home magazine

SLOW COOKER CHICKEN AND WILD RICE

4 chicken breasts, can use fewer, can use bone-in or boneless

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 medium onion, chopped

6-ounce box Uncle Ben’s Long Grain and Wild Rice with Seasonings

Place chicken in bottom of slow cooker. Sprinkle chopped onion over top. Top with cream soup. Cover and cook on low 7-8 hours. Cook rice according to package directions. Before serving, stir rice into chicken mixture. Serve hot.

Can cook rice the night before and place in the refrigerator. Before serving, stir cold rice in and let cook for another 10 mutes or until rice is heated through.

— From www.SouthernPlace.com