Try these decorator’s frosting recipes for Easter desserts

An Ocean Springs, Mississippi, reader helps a fellow reader today with some frosting recipes from a decorator who taught cake decorating classes at Biloxi High School.

Carol Roch asked for help finding a copy of the pamphlet Bertha Sadowski gave her students. At her late sister’s insistence, Roch took the evening classes.

“It would mean the world to me if I could get a copy of that pamphlet,” said Roch.

A reader, who said “no names, please,” has a page from that pamphlet.

“The only thing I have is a page of recipes that she used. I have enclosed it and would like it to be forwarded to Carol Roch,” said the fellow reader, who got these recipes from a friend who took the class.

This helpful reader also has a candy pamphlet from Sadowski’s candy classes if Roch would like it. Roch needs to e-mail me her address, and I will put her in touch with the Ocean Springs woman.

“If anyone has Bertha Sadowski’s cake decorating pamphlet, would you please send me a copy”? asked the helpful Ocean Springs reader.

Readers, do any of you have Sadowski’s cake decorating pamphlet? If so, please send it to me so I can get copies to these two women.

I will share posie cream or buttercream, white buttercream and chocolate frosting recipes.

These could be used for Easter cookies, cupcakes or cakes since the holiday is only a week away. Either the white buttercream or chocolate could be used to make an easy homemade bunny cake complete with bowtie. This would be a hit at school Easter parties.

My 6-year-old granddaughter helps me make this easy bunny cake. We bake two layers of a favorite cake recipe or box cake mix, leaving one layer whole. For the second layer. cut an arc from each side of the cake. Those two pieces make the ears; the remaining center piece is the bowtie. The cake can be iced anyway you prefer.

My granddaughter likes chocolate frosting and a bowtie decorated with jelly beans.

Be sure to leave the center of the ears pink with chocolate on the outside. Tint white frosting pink for inside of ears. Any candies may be used on the bowtie. Red strips of licorice can be used for the whiskers. Eyes are icing dots that have been colored blue or green or use round colored wafers, and, of course, a dab of pink icing or pink candy circle for the nose.

It’s cute, it’s quick, and kids can do it. Be sure to help them place in oven and remove from the oven so they do not get burned. They also may need help removing the cake from the pan but leave the decorating to them. Who cares if the bunny cake is not perfect?

POSIE CREAM OR BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

3/4 cup Crisco shortening

1/4 cup butter or margarine

3 tablespoons ice water, plus more if needed

1 teaspoon vanilla or other flavoring

1 (1-pound) box confectioners’ sugar, sifted twice

Cream first 2 ingredients then add the next 2. Add powdered sugar 1/3 at a time. Mix well on low speed the beat 3 to 5 minutes with an electric mixer on low to medium speed.

Frosting can be refrigerated 2 to 3 months or shelf life of 1 week.

Note: Please add a few drops of water if frosting appears too stiff. One-half cup of Crisco and 1/2 cup butter may be used instead of the above amounts.

– Bertha Sadowski

WHITE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

3/4 cup Crisco shortening

3 tablespoons ice water, plus more if needed

Dash salt

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract or 1/2 teaspoon of each

1 (1-pound) box confectioners’ sugar, sifted twice

Combine first 4 ingredients and mix well until all ingredients are combined. Add sifted confectioners’ sugar and mix until fluffy, about 3 to 5 minutes on low to medium speed. Remove amount of frosting needed for flowers if decorating with flowers and add as much water as necessary for frosting cake and doing borders. The frosting does not need to be as stiff for icing or borders.

Frosting can be refrigerated 2 to 3 months or shelf life of 1 week.

– Bertha Sadowski

CHOCOLATE FROSTING

Make posie cream, buttercream or your favorite frosting and take out amount necessary for flowers, leaves and borders if using to decorate cake. Add 4 tablespoons to 1 cup cocoa to remaining frosting and beat until blended. The drier the cocoa, the more water you must add to keep a soft icing.

Melted semi-sweet chocolate pieces also may be added to the white icing to make the chocolate frosting.

If frosting a cake in chocolate, add 2 ounces of melted unsweetened chocolate to one recipe of frosting or add sifted dry cocoa until it is as dark as you like. If you use cocoa, more water may be necessary.

– Bertha Sadowski