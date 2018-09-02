Quick-fix meals make cooking for one a little easier

Cooking for one can be difficult and boring. Why bother dragging out the pots and pans, not to mention the clean up?
A longtime friend in Texas has been a widow for six years. Recently, she retired as a flight attendant. When she traveled, she often would eat maybe one meal a day, but always prepared meals when at home. She still does if her sons and grandchildren come for dinner, but all of them are so busy with activities that take them in different directions.
Not one to stay still, she had gone back to work. Staying alone in a large house gets tiresome and depressing. Cooking, too, isn’t fun unless friends or family are there to enjoy it.
I have Coast friends that know all too well those same feelings. One friend, who is an awesome cook, stays on the go, meeting friends for breakfast or lunch, but not in her kitchen.
Cooking for one is another change. It is hard to cut down the recipes. If you don’t, then there are too many leftovers that go into the freezer never to be seen again.
Peanut butter for breakfast and lunch becomes the food of choice. It is quick, provides protein and can be eaten on toast for breakfast or at lunch as a PB&J or with carrot or celery sticks. (Can’t do the celery.)
While peanut butter is tasty, singles do not need to fall into that rut.
Frozen, one-serving meals abound in grocery stores, but those get boring, too. Restaurant portions are often too large for just one person. Ask for a to-go box and eat the leftovers for another meal.
Friend and dance teacher Diane Desporte of Long Beach and I often dine on appetizers for a restaurant dinner. We can tell you where the best shrimp remoulade, crab cakes and fried green tomatoes are on the Coast. Those are some of our favorites. Yet, even good dining can get boring. A home-cooked meal sounds wonderful, but dragging out those pots and pans?
Since fall is just around the corner, I thought I would share some quick-fix meals for one. Cooking for one can be done; it just takes a little practice to get the portions correct.
Instead of using several pans, try using a sheet pan for the main meal. Prep time only takes 5 minutes and the dish cooks in an hour. Roast beef with cabbage and onions is a hearty meal, and the leftover beef can be used for a sandwich the next day.
A quick dessert for one takes a package of Twinkies, lemon curd, Cool Whip and a cherry if desired. With this dessert, singles are not nibbling on leftover dessert. This is one serving, plus a leftover Twinkie. I have been using this at cooking classes for years. It’s easy and satisfies the sweet tooth.
TENDER ROAST BEEF WITH ONIONS AND CABBAGE
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
2-pound rump roast, sliced
1 yellow potato, sliced
1 tablespoon peppercorns
1 onion, thinly sliced
1/2 head of cabbage (use the other half to make slaw for sandwiches the next day)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease sheet pan or spray with nonstick spray. Place sliced roast beef, potatoes and onions on the pan. In small bowl, combine olive oil, salt and peppercorns. Brush meat and vegetables with olive oil mixture. Bake for 1 hour or until desired doneness. Add sprigs of rosemary to finished meal.
– From www.betterrecipes.com/
CURRY SHRIMP WITH CHIVES OVER RICE
1 cup cooked white rice
3 teaspoons olive oil
1 1/4 teaspoons lime juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon curry powder
1/4-pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons chopped chives
1/8 cup red curry sauce (available in the Asian section of supermarkets)
1 large slice of tomato
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease baking sheet. In small bowl, mix olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper and curry powder. Mix well. Spread shrimp on baking dish and pour olive oil mixture over shrimp. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes until shrimp are done. Serve over rice and garnish with chives. Place slice of tomato on top.
Note: This recipe is reduced for 1 serving but can be doubled or tripled easily.
– From www.betterrecipes.com/
TWINKIE WITH LEMON CURD
1 package of 2 Twinkies (save one Twinkie for a snack the next day)
Lemon curd (can be found in the jams and jelly section)
Cool Whip
Maraschino cherry, if desired
Slice 1 Twinkie in half, lengthwise
Spread lemon curd on both halves. Top with Cool Whip and a cherry.
Comments