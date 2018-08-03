Healthy honey recipes create a buzz for snacks, school lunches

Pooh loves his honey. Bees may be buzzing about, but Pooh goes after the sweet, golden treat every time.
The new Disney movie, “Christopher Robin,” reunites Christopher Robin with his stuffed playmates from the Hundred Acre Wood, where honey certainly is a snack staple. Now that he is grown, these playmates venture out to show their human friend what is important. “Christopher Robin” opened in some theaters Friday.
With Pooh being the ultimate honey connoisseur, the National Honey Board has teamed up with Disney to produce new honey recipes for all ages. With school starting for some next week, now is the time to try out some of these snacks and entrees, all using the gooey, golden liquid.
Today, I will share some of the honey board’s new creations for quick-fixed entrees, energy bites and veggie wraps. The recipe for turkey stackers tastes better than the prepackaged meals of crackers and turkey and is healthier, too.
By making the lunches fresh, parents, grandparents or guardians can control what goes into those lunches.
Honey doesn’t just taste good; it is healthy and can help fight certain types of diseases. When my daughter gets a sore throat or cough, she grabs for tea, lemon, cinnamon and honey. It works for her.
Researchers at Copenhagen University found that starting the day with a concoction of hot water, cinnamon and honey eases arthritis pain. This drink is consumed twice a day, morning and night. It consists of 1 cup of hot water, 2 tablespoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon.
The researchers saw results in some patients in a week.
When that mid-afternoon slump hits, try a half tablespoon of honey in a glass of water and sprinkle with cinnamon. Some say the vitality of the body increases within a week. Suggested use is twice a day: after brushing teeth in the morning and at 3 p.m. when fatigue sets in.
Coast farmers’ markets sell local honey. Local honey, according to the Global Healing Center, is better because it contains immune stimulating properties needed for the body to adapt to its environment.
The claims about the benefits of honey go on and on. Some even say it helps with weight loss and stops bad breath.
What Winnie the Pooh knows is that honey tastes good. That is all he cares about, but if honey helps ailments and tastes good that is even better.
Still looking
“My mother has been using a recipe from your column from maybe two to three years ago and has misplaced it. It was a recipe for a pasta dish that included cannellini beans, bacon, cabbage and more that we cannot remember,” said reader Debbie Hunt. “If you still have this recipe on file would you be so kind as to send to me? We really enjoyed it!”
I will check my files, and, readers, please see if you saved this recipe. If you did, please send it to me.
CUCUMBER TURKEY STACKERS WITH AVOCADO
(Makes 2 servings)
1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tablespoons honey
Juice of 1 lemon
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 slices turkey cold cut
2 slices Swiss cheese (or cheese of choice)
8 slices cucumber rounds, 1/4 inch thick
4 round crackers
In a bowl, smash the avocado pulp with a fork and then add the honey, lemon juice, garlic, cilantro and mayonnaise, combining until smooth, set aside.
Cut turkey slices and cheese slices into fours.
Spread each cucumber round with the honey avocado spread, as if it were sandwich bread.
Build the stackers:
Starting with a cracker bottom, layer cucumber rounds evenly with the turkey and cheese slices. Top each off with another cucumber round turkey and cheese slice and serve.
Nutritional data per serving: calories 363 kcal; fat 21 grams; sat fat 6.5 grams; carbohydrates 31 grams; protein 12 grams; fiber 4 grams; cholesterol 34 milligrams, sodium 359 milligrams; potassium 300 milligrams; calcium 329 milligrams; iron 1 milligram.
– From the National Honey Board
VEGGIE WRAPS WITH HONEY AVOCADO DRESSING
Dressing:
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 avocado
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 garlic clove
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Wraps:
3 (8-inch) flour tortillas
1/2 red pepper, thin sliced
1/2 cucumber, thin sliced
1/2 carrot, julienned
1 tomato, sliced
3 ounces romaine lettuce, chopped
2 ounces Cheddar cheese, grated
Salt and pepper to taste
Make the honey avocado dressing:
In a food processor, combine honey, avocado, lemon juice, garlic and mayonnaise. Blend until smooth.
Assemble wraps:
Spread the avocado honey dressing evenly on all three tortillas.
Then divide the vegetables and place them on top of the dressing on each tortilla, sprinkle with cheese and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roll the tortillas tightly, and slice into six even halves.
Nutritional data per serving: calories 398 kcal; fat 21 grams; saturated fat 6 grams; carbohydrates, 45 grams; protein 11 grams; fiber 4 grams; cholesterol 21 milligrams; sodium 638 milligrams; potassium 510 milligrams; calcium 171 milligrams; iron 1 milligram; Vitamin D 1 mcg.
– From the National Honey Board
NO BAKE CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER ENERGY BITES
(Yield: 15 servings; each serving is 2 bites)
1/2 cup peanuts, finely chopped
1 1/2 cups old-fashioned Quaker oats, divided
1/3 cup flax seeds
1/2 cup almond flour
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
2 tablespoons peanut butter powder
2/3 cup mini chocolate chips, divided
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons almond or soy milk
Line a sheet pan with parchment or wax paper.
Place peanuts in a small bowl, set aside.
In a food processor, combine 1 cup of the oats, flax seed, almond flour, cocoa, peanut butter powder and 1/3 cup of the chocolate chips. Pulse several times until it resembles coarse meal.
Add the peanut butter, honey and almond milk to the oat mixture and process until the mixture comes together.
Transfer the oat mixture to a large bowl and mix in the remaining oats and chocolate chips. Your hands work best for this.
Scoop out 1-inch clusters of the mixture and roll into a ball with your hands. Then dip the bites in the finely chopped peanuts. Place each ball on the sheet pan and chill in the refrigerator.
When the bites are chilled and set, store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Nutritional (per serving): Calories 214 kcal; fat 13 grams; saturated fat 3 grams; carbohydrates 23 grams; protein 6 grams; fiber 4 grams; cholesterol 0 milligrams, sodium 48 milligrams; potassium 182 milligrams; calcium 34 milligrams; Iron 1 milligram; Vitamin D 1 mcg
– From the National Honey Board
