Food & Drink

Where to find a shrimp po-boy during black spring break on the Coast

Popular Biloxi restaurant shows how to make a shrimp po-boy

Southport Line owner Curtis Schmitt shows how to make one of their most popular menu items and a Biloxi, MS staple -- a shrimp poboy. By
Up Next
Southport Line owner Curtis Schmitt shows how to make one of their most popular menu items and a Biloxi, MS staple -- a shrimp poboy. By

Overstuffed, dressed and pressed.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, that’s how you order a shrimp po-boy.

It’s a staple on most restaurant menus on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and it’s something locals love and tourists must try.

A good shrimp po-boy starts with the bread — usually served on French bread that soft inside with a crispy exterior — and is stuffed with golden-fried, peeled shrimp. On most menus, the sandwich is dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Some places toast and butter the bread and serve the po-boy open faced. Other places fold the sandwich and press it in a panini grill.

If you’re vising the Mississippi Gulf Coast for black spring break, there are restaurants in Biloxi that serve classic shrimp po-boys within walking distance of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum or downtown Biloxi, so you won’t have to lose your parking spot for the weekend.

Here’s a list:

  • Wentzel’s, 1906 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi: Shrimp po-boy served on fresh French bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickle for $14
  • The Reef, 1749 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi: Shrimp po-boy served with lettuce, tomato and pickle with a side of fries for $12
  • Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach, 1763 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi: Shrimp po-boy served fried or grilled, open faced, with a side of fries for $12.50

  • Half Shell Oyster House, Gulfport or Biloxi: Shrimp po-boy served press on Gambino’s French bread with a choice of a side for $11.50
  • The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station, 692 Howard Avenue, Biloxi: Shrimp “piled high” on po-boy bread, dressed with mayonnaise and pickle, and served with a side for $11.95
  • Southport Line, 647 Howard Avenue, Biloxi: Locally sourced shrimp, po-boy bread from Le Bakery, house-made mayonnaise, arugula, roma tomatoes, house-made pickles, served with a side for $11
  • White Cap, 560 Beach Drive, Gulfport: Po-boy served dressed and pressed with fries for $11.95. Po-boys not served after 5 p.m.
  • Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 924 Beach Drive, Gulfport: Classic fried po-boy with fries for $12 or grilled shrimp po-boy — dressed with olive oil, lettuce, black olives and red onions — for $13
Follow more of our reporting on
See all 5 stories
Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
  Comments  

Read Next

Fresh strawberries, lemons are delightful for easy Easter desserts
Video media Created with Sketch.

Cooks Exchange

Fresh strawberries, lemons are delightful for easy Easter desserts

By Andrea Yeager Special to the Sun Herald

With spring comes fresh strawberries and lemons and other berries -- all ripe for whipping up an easy-to-make sweet dessert.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOOD & DRINK
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service