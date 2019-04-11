Where to find a shrimp po-boy during black spring break on the Coast

Popular Biloxi restaurant shows how to make a shrimp po-boy Southport Line owner Curtis Schmitt shows how to make one of their most popular menu items and a Biloxi, MS staple -- a shrimp poboy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southport Line owner Curtis Schmitt shows how to make one of their most popular menu items and a Biloxi, MS staple -- a shrimp poboy.

Overstuffed, dressed and pressed.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, that’s how you order a shrimp po-boy.

It’s a staple on most restaurant menus on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and it’s something locals love and tourists must try.

A good shrimp po-boy starts with the bread — usually served on French bread that soft inside with a crispy exterior — and is stuffed with golden-fried, peeled shrimp. On most menus, the sandwich is dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Some places toast and butter the bread and serve the po-boy open faced. Other places fold the sandwich and press it in a panini grill.

If you’re vising the Mississippi Gulf Coast for black spring break, there are restaurants in Biloxi that serve classic shrimp po-boys within walking distance of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum or downtown Biloxi, so you won’t have to lose your parking spot for the weekend.

Here’s a list: