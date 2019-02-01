If you love pizza, you’ll want to stop by this Coast casino

Do you love pizza? It may sound like a rhetorical question, but it is in fact the name of the Coast’s latest Pizza restaurant. Ami Pizza is located on the busy gaming floor of the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, so if you are in for the games, or just want to cruise in and get a great pizza to go, this place is pretty cool.
Ami Pizza has twin gas-assisted, wood-burning ovens that can produce the extreme heat that necessary to make a great pizza. The experts say 800 degrees Fahrenheit is the minimum temperature to get it right, but Ami Pizza’s twin monsters rage up to 900 degrees, that’s even better. Most home ovens struggle to get to 500 degrees, so that’s why homemade pizza is never quite as good. Being a wood-burning stove is even better yet, as it adds a slightly smoky flavor.
But a brick oven capable of that sort of heat is not enough to make a great pizza. You must use quality ingredients, have the right technique and recipe. Ami Pizza has them all. Best quality ingredients include San Marzano tomatoes, perhaps the most famous tomatoes in the world, imported cheeses, quality charcuterie, fresh, hand-pulled dough, and a great assortment of toppings.
Take a look at the menu and I think you will be impressed. There are two sizes available, 10- and 15-inch. There are 13 artisan pies to choose from, with classics like a simple marinara with tomatoes, garlic, oregano and olive oil, that will set you back only $9 or $12, or a classic Margherita, with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil (the colors of the Italian flag), that’s just a bit more, at $10 and $15.
If you are in the mood to celebrate, and are a seafood lover, check out the Frutti Di Mare, a large one will set you back $32. It’s loaded with lobster, lump crab, shrimp, that great homemade tomato sauce and three cheeses.
I tried the Macellaio, the butcher, and was delighted with the combination of porchetta, Berkshire pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, two cheeses and a nice hint of basil. A small was only $15 and could have fed two.
There is also a build-your-own option, with a good list of select toppings, all the normal stuff you would expect, premium toppings (11 options), or three ultra-premium toppings that include prosciutto, lobster and lump crab.
If you are not in the mood for a pizza, there are five paninis and a few salads. I tried the Italian Hero (just $9) and thought it was good, with mortadella, salami, ham, two cheeses, basil, tomatoes and pepperoncini peppers, and, what I thought was a delicious addition, a splash of an Italian vinaigrette.
So, next time you are in the mood for pizza, check out this great spot. It has easy parking, with just a short walk from the parking garage, and quick service. See you there.
Ami Pizza?
Where: 9380 Central Ave., Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 888-266-5772
