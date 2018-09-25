New IP Casino lounge has Italian wine-vending machine

The IP Casino Resort has opened 850 Wine & Spirits. It features a wine preservation and dispensary machine from Italy that allows customers to self vend different wines at different amounts, up to a glass.
