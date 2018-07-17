Paris haute couture: A lesson in looking at fashion with wonder – and not taking it too seriously

The Paris haute couture shows just wrapped up. It's the time when fashion designers let their imaginations and creativity really go wild.
It's also the time when the world can sit back and look at fashion with wonder, awe and amazement – and not take it too seriously.
Make no mistake: While these clothes can actually be sold, the creations are not for fashion's faint of heart or, dare we say, regular working humans who look to clothing for its wearable and flattering attributes.
Rather, haute couture is considered the highest form of fashion, and the designs are highly complicated creations that often seem better suited for a sci-fi movie or art museum.
The fall '18 couture shows were no exception.
The out-there looks were in abundance on the runways – from Schiaparelli's pink flamingo ensemble, replete with a feathered bird mask covering the model's entire face, flamingo-print cape and pink trousers, to Givenchy's block-shaped dress that made the model appear armless, to Victor & Rolf's white comforter gown, complete with two fluffy pillows attached at the neck.
Across the runways, designers showed interest in the neckline and covering the face.
The message was clear – if you want to be on trend with haute couture next fall, don't forget your fashion helmet or veiled headdress.
Some examples of this included Jean Paul Gaultier's metallic sheer gown with a butterfly headdress, constructed to stand out like wings from the head; Maison Margiela's masked models, models with painted blue faces and models wearing colorful lab goggles; and Guo Pei, showing an architecture-inspired dress, with pointy details rising above the shoulders.
It wasn't all weird and wacky at couture week. There were also some cool, edgy and absolutely gorgeous looks on the runways too.
Valentino was the show everyone is still raving about – maybe because the clothes and stunning color combinations seemed somehow wearable. Even the hair – oversized and teased, a la Barbra Streisand in "The Way We Were" – looked moment-making. But the clothes – sequins mixed with cool colors and surprising color combinations – these were dreamy looks that inspire and excite. And isn't that the best part about fashion?
