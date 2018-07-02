High-energy 'Mamma Mia!' features true family casting

ABBA songs have surged relentlessly through the home, college, personal and car stereos of the Jerles family in past months. The four family members have had ABBA on repeat as they prepare for roles in “Mamma Mia!,” which opens Friday at Theatre Macon.
“It’s nothing short of miraculous we’re all able to do this, what with Tesch and Paul away at college and only back for the summer, and with my husband, Matthew, busy with his medical practice,” said Tami Tesch-Jerles, who herself teaches physics and robotics at First Presbyterian Day School.
If you’re not familiar, “Mamma Mia!” is a musical constructed around radio hits from the popular 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA. In it, Tami Tesch-Jerles plays Donna, single-parent mother of Sophie, who is played by her real-life daughter, Tesch Jerles.
Dr. Mathew Jerles, Tami Tesch-Jerles’ real-life husband, plays Sam, one of Donna’s three former lovers among whom Sophie is searching to find out who her real father is.
She wants him to walk her down the aisle of her own imminent wedding.
A little confusing?
Well, that’s “Mamma Mia!”
But not so confusing when it’s played out in rollicking, roller-coaster, madcap, high-energy, musical-comedy-drama fashion. With dancing galore.
The Jerles’ son, Paul, is in the play’s large and almost constantly singing and dancing ensemble. Like ABBA songs, “Mamma Mia!” is about entertainment with a sparkle in the eye and a tug at the heartstrings.
For the Jerles family, Tami Tesch-Jerles said it’s like a final summer vacation together that a mother cherishes before family members go their own ways. She called it a “gift.”
“I don’t think any of us would have — could have — done it if we all weren’t doing it,” she said. “I can so relate to the aspect of having a daughter who’s ready to fly the coup and explore the world.”
She said for her husband, the fact that he took their daughter Tesch Jerles to New York for her eighth birthday to see “Mamma Mia!” adds to the experience.
“Tesch says she doesn’t remember details about the play, but Matthew remembers her sitting there transfixed,” Tami Tesch-Jerles said. “It’s a special memory and no doubt played a big part in Tesch’s love for performing. For them, to do this together now is amazing. Especially considering we’re the only community theater in Georgia to have ever been allowed the license for it.”
Tami Tesch-Jerles said Paul Jerles is representative of the show’s energy.
“As a family, we’ve gained a new appreciation for each other as we work together,” she said. “But as cast members, we appreciate all the talent around us. And wow! — the vitality the younger-than-me ensemble brings to the 20-plus, mostly choreographed songs is tremendous. They’re entertaining enough to come see all by themselves.”
“MAMMA MIA!”
Where: Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St.
When: 8 p.m. July 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21; 2:30 p.m. July 8, 15; 7:30 p.m. July 12, 19
Cost: $25 Adults, $20 Seniors 60-plus, $15 Students to age 22
Information and tickets: 478-746-9485, theatremacon.com
