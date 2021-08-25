Krispy Kreme doubles up on free doughnuts for people who get vaccinated against COVID

Krispy Kreme is offering one more reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The doughnut giant will offer every American who has received at least one vaccination shot two free doughnuts every day from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the Charlotte-based company said in a news release.

Customers can get one original glazed doughnut and one glazed heart doughnut — free.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already.”

On Monday, the FDA approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and older in the U.S.

The “Show Your Heart” campaign is Krispy Kreme’s latest effort to provide an incentive for people to get inoculated against the coronavirus as cases spike because of the highly contagious delta variant.

In March, Krispy Kreme began offering a free original glazed doughnut – any time, any day – to people showing a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. That offer continues through the end of the year.

More than 2.5 million original glazed doughnuts have been given away so far, according to Krispy Kreme.

Last year, Krispy Kreme gave more than 30 million doughnuts to healthcare workers, teachers and graduating seniors, the company said.

Krispy Kreme, which opened its first store 84 years ago in Winston-Salem, has over 700 stores in 30 countries. Two years ago, the company opened its corporate offices and test kitchen in Charlotte.