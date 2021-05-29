Body found floating at Outer Banks marks 2nd drowning off NC coast in days

A body found floating in the Outer Banks on Friday night was the second apparent drowning victim in days off the North Carolina coast, authorities said Saturday.

The deaths came as alerts for deadly rip tides were issued along the coast for Memorial Day weekend.

The Outer Banks victim was a 46-year-old man from Falls Church, Virginia, whose family said he was surf fishing, according to a National Park Service news release on Saturday. His name wasn’t released.

A visitor at Cape Hatteras National Seashore saw the body floating in the Atlantic at the end of Pole Road, at the south end of Hatteras Island.

The visitor reported the sighting just after 9:30 p.m., rangers said.

“Ocean conditions in the area were reported to be rough,” according to the news release.

Here's a look at the rip current forecast across the Carolinas today. Make sure to check the latest rip current forecast from these coastal offices before heading to the beach. @NWSWilmingtonNC @NWSCharlestonSC @NWSMoreheadCity #ncwx #scwx



Forecast Info: https://t.co/MMHeZi67E3 pic.twitter.com/P1VqRyFoQQ — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 29, 2021

Two Cape Hatteras National Seashore rangers arrived, along with responders from Dare County Emergency Medical Services and the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad.

On Thursday afternoon, a swimmer died, apparently of drowning, off Kure Beach south of Wilmington, the (Wilmington) Star News reported.

On Saturday, the town of Kure Beach identified the victim as William “Bill” Delahoyde, a 70-year-old Raleigh lawyer, WRAL reported.