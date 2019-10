Latest News ‘Cheers to Beverly!’ Family of The Point matriarch honors the ‘life of the party’ Beverly Kovacevich October 14, 2019 08:25 AM

Beverly Jane Kovacevich was one of the last matriarchs of The Point and a loved icon in the city. She was known for her love for her family, a good party and a few screwdrivers. She passed away in September 2019 at 91.