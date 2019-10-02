Tropical disturbance with low chances of development remains a Caribbean presence moving west

SHARE COPY LINK

Meteorologists are tracking one system in the northwestern Caribbean Sea which is holding onto low chances of development Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 8 a.m. update.

The disturbance is a broad area of low pressure located between Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

The area of disorganized showers has a 10% chance of slowly becoming a tropical depression in the next two days. In the 8 a.m. update, the chances it develops in the next five days increased to 20 percent. It is moving west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula in a couple of days, and over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Meteorologists were tracking a second area of disturbance Tuesday in the Atlantic but its chances of development dropped to zero before it fizzled out, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo downgraded to a Category 1 storm just before passing near the western Azores archipelago chain Wednesday morning, the NHC showed.

Minimal damage was reported by the Portuguese government save fallen trees and downed power lines, the Associated Press reported.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, as well as hurricane-force winds reaching out 150 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending 390 miles.

The center of the massive storm is projected to make landfall in Ireland by late Thursday before downgrading further into a extratropical storm. Lorenzo is expected to dissipate over the weekend as it travels to Europe.

The storm continues to send massive swells across the North Atlantic.

“A high risk of dangerous and life-threatening rip currents will be present at all east central Florida beaches today due to long period swell from Hurricane Lorenzo,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. “Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer.”