Tropical Storm Jerry is headed across the Atlantic. The current path keeps it out at sea

Tropical Storm Jerry is soaring through the Atlantic, but forecasters show the storm is still slated for a northern bend that takes it far away from any land, although it’s too soon to know for sure.

Jerry is expected to briefly strengthen to a hurricane as soon as Thursday as it crosses warmer waters and encounters favorable winds before weakening back to a tropical storm on Saturday. The current track puts the storm closest to land on Friday. St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius issued tropical storm watches Wednesday afternoon.

Once it passes the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said Jerry could make a sharp curve to the northeast, keeping its cone of concern far from Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas and well east of Florida’s coast.

That potential curve is thanks to weaknesses in a low pressure ridge left behind by Hurricane Humberto, which hit Bermuda as a Category 3 storm Wednesday. The island could see up to three feet of storm surge and already reporting three inches of rain in some places.

As of the 5 p.m update, NHC’s track showed Jerry could follow Humberto and cross over the island later next week as a tropical storm.

Two more tropical disturbances appeared in the Atlantic this week after Jerry -- one just behind the tropical storm and another to the south of Hispaniola. Neither have high chances of forming in the next five days, forecasters said.