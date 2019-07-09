Latest News
A Milledgeville woman ordered a Moana-themed birthday cake. She got marijuana instead.
How the brain responds to marijuana
She asked for Moana.
But that’s not what a Milledgeville woman received when she picked up her daughter’s birthday cake from a local store.
Kensli Davis said her mom ordered a cake decorated with an image of the Disney character because Moana is her favorite. The bakery, however, apparently heard “marijuana.”
Davis celebrated her 25th birthday with a cake adorned with sugary pot leaves and a “My Little Pony” horse in hues of green.
Davis shared her cake on Facebook.
The post has more than 10,000 shares and 200 comments from people laughing at the mix-up.
Comments