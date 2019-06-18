Air Force major drowns onboard Caribbean cruise ship

How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

An Air Force major has drowned while on a cruise in the Caribbean.

The Broward County, Florida, medical examiner’s office says 37-year-old Stephen Osakue drowned Friday on board a Caribbean Princess ship.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports ship personnel were unable to revive him. Cruise line spokesman Nagin Kamali said the death appears to be an accident.

Osakue was a research pharmacist stationed at Columbus Air Base in Mississippi. He was on the cruise with his wife.