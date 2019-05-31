Giant alligator breaks into Florida home by crawling through kitchen window

11-foot gator breaks into Florida home by crashing through window The 11-foot gator broke into the family's home through a low window in the kitchen, the Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook. The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 11-foot gator broke into the family's home through a low window in the kitchen, the Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook. The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene.

When police were called to a Clearwater home, they found a break-in suspect that was different than most.

An 11-foot gator broke into a home on Eagles Landing Circle West, entering through low kitchen windows, according to Clearwater police, which posted about the encounter on Facebook.

The homeowner called police when they saw the culprit. Officers and a trapper came to the home to capture the gator.

No one was injured, police noted.

