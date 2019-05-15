Mississippi ceremonies honor fallen law enforcement officers

A Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks honor guard member prepares to place a rose at the foot of the granite memorial during a memorial service, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, outside headquarters in Jackson, Miss. The service was one of many nationwide during Peace Officers Memorial Day, an observance that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. AP Photo

Mississippi communities are remembering law enforcement officers who lost their lives while protecting others.

A candlelight ceremony near the state Supreme Court building on Wednesday evening honored those who have died on duty, including two Brookhaven police officers who were killed in 2018.

During a service earlier Wednesday in Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks paid tribute to 12 conservation officers who were killed between 1948 and 2014.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety held a memorial service this week.

A funeral was held Monday for Biloxi Police Department Patrolman Robert McKeithen, who was shot to death May 5 outside the police station.

And, in Lowndes County, mourners are remembering Constable Houston "Hoot" West, who died last week after he was in a wreck while on duty.